JUST IN: Tori Roloff Burglarized, Shows Pictures of Aftermath

On September 19, 2022, Tori Roloff of “Little People, Big World” fame revealed that she had been burglarized. The reality star was out getting her hair done when someone smashed a window in her car and grabbed a wallet that was inside the vehicle.

“Why do people suck so bad?” Roloff captioned the first photo that showed broken glass all over the passenger seat of her car. “Everyone is safe,” she captioned another picture on her Instagram Stories. “Someone really wanted an empty wallet. I’m so glad I was alone and my kids weren’t with me,” she added.

Roloff and her husband Zach are parents to three young children, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah.

The TLC star went on to further explain what happened after she had received several messages of concern.

Here’s what you need to know:

Roloff Said That the Burglar Didn’t Take Anything of Value

Roloff shared some videos in which she told her Instagram followers that she wasn’t in her car, wasn’t hurt, and that the burglar didn’t make out with anything. The incident, however, was scary.

“K, so I just wanted to jump on here and say thank you for everyone who has reached out, asking if I’m okay and I am totally fine. I was not in my car. I was getting my hair done. So, I was nowhere near my car, thank goodness,” she said.

“I just felt so violated and, like, icky, like it was just the worst feeling coming out to my car like that,” she explained. “And it’s some so dumb because whoever did that, they got nothing. There was nothing in the wallet that was sitting there. And we immediately called our banks to have our cards shut off,” she continued.

“So, thank you to whoever did that. You cost me $400 to get my window replaced and, gosh, if you’re in Vancouver just be careful. People are the worst,” she added.

Roloff Is Thankful That She’s Okay & Was Able to Put Things in Perspective Thanks to a Reading at Her Church

Roloff told her followers about a gospel reading that she heard in church just one day before the incident.

“Okay, I also thought this was a good time to share this too, because yesterday during church, the sermon was all about how to like, respond to crisis,” she said. She went on to tell a story about scripture, referencing Mark 4:35.

“It talks about how all these fishermen went on their boat, and a storm came, and they all freaked out, and then realized, like, Jesus was on the boat,” she said. The fishermen woke him up and he asked them why they didn’t have faith. As the gospel reads, Jesus calmed the storm.

“It just reminded me of that cuz it’s just like, how we respond to crisises [sic] is not always the normal or the best way to do so. Even a small crisis, like this, like anything is putting everything in a bigger perspective. It’s like, Jesus has got this and it’s just a car,” she said in closing.

