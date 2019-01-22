10 UNO! Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

The top family card game that still resonates with fans to this day is UNO!

Ever since its introduction in 1971, UNO! has become a household staple for avid card game players. The classic card game has adopted the likenesses of several popular franchises, been ported over to several video game consoles, and introduced fresh rule changes to stay relevant over time. The next step in UNO!’s continued evolution is now taking place on mobile devices. To commemorate the global launch of the digital version of UNO!, the devs behind the game have sent over some game-winning tips to help incoming players.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for UNO!:

Download the UNO! APK here.

1. Remain Patient When the Chips are Down…

• If the timer is running into its last 10 seconds and you don’t have a card to discard, just wait it out, especially on a draw four or if you need to draw one from the deck.

2. Ditch Those Action Cards!

• Get rid of all your action cards before time runs out. They count against you and will be deducted from your coin balance.

3. Utilize Your Daily Shield

• Shields are free passes into high payout games (if you win). You get a free shield daily which is almost like free money! You just need to know where to look for it.

4. Events!

• Events are like parties and certainly no fun without friends. In fact, being social and having more friends helps you complete daily tasks. Sounds like real life!

5. A Nice Profile Pic Goes a Long Way

• Upload an appealing profile photo of yourself, which can help you generate more gifts, more likes, and more friends. To change your profile photo, connect and login to Facebook. This can help you complete your daily tasks and unlock achievements.

6. Hop Into 2v2 Matches With a Worthy Partner

• If your teammate in 2v2 is really good, send him/her a like and add him/her as a friend. You and your new friend can take on other UNO players together!

7. The Draw Four Rule

• The “Draw Four” challenge is an often misunderstood rule in UNO! When a player gives you a Draw Four card, you can challenge that player on whether it was an illegal move or not. An illegal Draw Four is when the player has the color card to discard but plays Draw Four instead. If you decide to challenge and win, that player draws four cards. If you challenge and lose, you draw four cards and an additional two cards as an incurred penalty.

8. Call Those Bluffs!

• As a challenger, you can call another player’s bluff by looking at a few things. First, if the player has a lot of cards, the chances of them having the color is higher so most likely the move was illegal. Second, did the player hesitate to play their cards? If they did, most likely they’re making a choice between two cards which sounds fishy. Third, if you have a Discard All card, you don’t risk much by challenging if the previous two tells are true. You would have had to Draw Four anyways.

9. Taunt ‘Em to to Confuse ‘Em!

• As with poker or any competitive game, you can really throw a player off their game by talking a big game. During another player’s turn, try throwing tomatoes and emojis to distract the other player’s focus. If you’re lucky, the other player might miss calling UNO! or run out of time. Engage in a fun bout of competitive banter with other players!

10. Complete Several Tasks at Once

• Sometimes, daily tasks, challenge tasks, and event tasks can be done together! For example, when you get the Daily Task “Play 10 Action cards” and the Event Task “Team up with friends and play two Skip cards,” you can complete them at the same time.

