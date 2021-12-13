Where to Find Spider-Man’s Web Shooters in Fortnite

There’s a new Mythic item in Fortnite Chapter 3 and it’s the Spider-Man Web Shooters.

If you’re a fan of mobility and overall fun items to use in Fortnite, then you’re likely a big fan of how these work. Similar to the Witches Brooms back in Chapter 2, these spawn on the map, but only in certain locations.

You can currently find the Web Shooters in backpacks scattered across the map, but these aren’t just random spawns. Instead, you can land on them each round and have a near certain chance of coming away with the shooters.

If you’re somebody who wants to spend as much time as they can with the new item, here’s where you can find them spawning.

Where to Find the Web Shooters

The "Spider-Man's Web Shooters" Mythic is Live, Here's where you can find it. It has a 90% spawn chance in a backpack attached to walls. The backpack drops heals and a chance for an unlimited or limited version of the item. The limited version has 80 shots! (lmk if this is wrong) pic.twitter.com/Dlz0ufZeiY — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 11, 2021

Thanks to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, we know exactly where to look for these new shooters, and there are plenty of locations to find them at.

You’ll be able to see if the shooters have spawned while you’re landing because they are indicated by a giant spiderweb and a backpack attached to them.

They shouldn’t be too hard to find, but you will run into some resistance by landing on them in any given match because they are definitely one of the most fun items of the whole Chapter so far.

Getting your hands on the shooters allows you to easily traverse the map which means you can get in and out of fights in a hurry, if that’s something that you want to do.

Surprisingly enough, the swinging feels very clean and it’ll be a bummer when Epic eventually decides to get rid of this item. On the surface, it doesn’t seem like Fortnite is really built for an item like this since there’s not a lot of buildings to swing from, but everything works.

2 Different Versions

There are two different versions of these web shooters that you can find from the backpack. The one you’re going to want is the one that comes with unlimited uses, but if you’re unlucky, you’ll find one with just 80 shots.

Both of them are very strong items, but if you’re somebody who really enjoys swinging around, you’re going to want the unlimited uses one.

Swinging around is simple enough as all you have to do is connect to the objects around the map. Your crosshair always give you an idea of what you’ll be swinging off, but there is a cooldown once you stop swinging before you’ll be able to do it again, so keep that in mind.

All in all, these are a very fun to item to use if you can get your hands on them, and they can make for some cool plays. For example, you can find yourself coming off a swing into a sliding headshot or something of that nature. If you play around with the shooters enough, you might become a master of them.

It seems like they’ll be sticking around for at least the rest of Chapter 3, Season 1, so get in there and enjoy them.

