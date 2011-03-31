UFC 131: Joey Beltran vs. Dave Herman Added

“The Mexicutioner” faces “Pee-Wee” at UFC 131

UFC officials announced today that heavyweights Joey Beltran and Dave Herman will meet at UFC 131 on June 11 in Vancouver.

“20-2 heavyweight Dave “Pee-Wee” Herman has verbally agreed to make his UFC debut against hard-hitting Joey Beltran June 11th in Vancouver,” said UFC president Dana White.



Beltran is 2-2 in the UFC and is coming off back to back losses to Matt Mitrione and Pat Barry.

Herman will be making his UFC debut. He’s riding a pair of victories over Michał ‘Masacre’ Kita at Bellator 31 and Yoshihiro Nakao at World Victory Road’s 2010 year-end event “Soul of Fight.”

UFC 131 takes place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on June 11, and is headlined by a heavyweight title eliminator bout between Brock Lesnar and Junior Dos Santos.