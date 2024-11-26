Former UFC Champion Calls Out Jake Paul for Mocking Conor McGregor

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has called out Jake Paul for mocking Conor McGregor.

“Yo Jake Paul, watch how you talk to MMA royalty. I’ll fight you in MMA. No weight class for no pay. That’s a great deal. But I bet YOU won’t. Stop disrespecting people in my [expletive] sport, homie. Fighting [ Mike] Tyson was your last straw. Go back to boxing wrestlers,” Jackson wrote in a post on X.

Jackson, 46, held a 38-14 record in his colorful MMA career, winning 20 by knockouts, four by submission, and 14 via decision. He captured the UFC light heavyweight title with a first-round stoppage of Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell in 2007. He also won the Bellator Season 10 light heavyweight championship and unified the UFC light heavyweight championship and the Pride FC middleweight championship.

Jackson was irked when Paul mocked McGregor following his unanimous decision win over Tyson, the 58-year-old boxing legend.

“Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t,” Paul wrote on X.

McGregor quickly responded, mocking Paul’s record of fighting over-the-hill fighters.

“Nakisa [Bidarian] already rang me, lad, it’s this guy next for you. Good luck pal,” McGregor wrote, along with a photo of 82-year-old Senator Mitch McConnell, in a now-deleted tweet on X.

Paul has yet to respond to Jackson’s challenge.

Jake Paul Mocks Conor McGregor After Guilty Verdict

Paul continued taking a shot at McGregor following the guilty verdict on the sexual assault charges against the former two-weight UFC champion in a civil lawsuit.

“Dana [White] hits his wife. Conor’s convicted of rape. But I’m the bad guy?” Paul wrote in a post on X that has been deleted after facing backlash for his “tone-deaf” reaction.

McGregor hit back shortly after.

“No, you’re a little gay nerd,” McGregor replied on the thread before it was deleted.

The Dublin’s High Court asked McGregor to pay 248,000 euros ($257,000) to Nikita Hand, the complainant who publicly came forward.

According to the Associated Press, Hand testified that McGregor put her in a chokehold on Dec. 9, 2018, after a Christmas party and later told her, “Now you know how I felt in the octagon where I tapped out three times.”

McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov via fourth-round submission on Oct. 8, 2018 at UFC 229 in their lightweight championship fight.

Hand suffered a bruise that the paramedic who examined her the next day testified that she “had never before seen someone with that intensity of bruising,” the Associated Press reported. A doctor also testified that Hand suffered multiple injuries.

Conor McGregor to Appeal Court’s Decision

McGregor will not be convicted since it was only a civil lawsuit. No criminal charges were filed as prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence and a conviction was unlikely, per AP. McGregor will appeal the case, he announced on X.

“I will be appealing today’s decision. The judge’s instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages. I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future. Thank you to all my support worldwide,” he wrote on X.