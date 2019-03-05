Trump’s Insurance Under Investigation

New York state officials have subpoenaed Aon, the longtime provider of insurance to Trump Organization, over claims of the Trump Organization its inflated assets. The subpoena was issued late Monday.

The inquiry by the New York State Department of Financial Services. “Among other things, it seeks copies of all communications between Aon and Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization, as well as all internal Aon documents relating to Mr. Trump and the company, the person said,” reports The New York Times.

“We can confirm that we received a subpoena from the New York State Department of Financial Services and, as is our policy, we intend to cooperate with all regulatory bodies,” Aon said in a statement to NBC News.

Trouble on all sides

While the New York State Department of Financial Service investigation is a civil matter, any findings can be handed to New York state prosecutors.

Insurance regulators are joining federal prosecutors and Democrats among those investigating President Trump and his family business.

BREAKING: NY State regulators issued a subpoena to the Trump Org’s insurance broker. Just days after Cohen implicated Trump in an insurance fraud scheme, exposed by @AOC’s line of questioning. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 5, 2019

Unclear Assets

Michael Cohen testified last week that President Trump had inflated assets. “You deflate the value of the asset and then you put in a request to the tax department for a deduction,” Cohen said, explaining the practice.

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), a member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee to which Cohen testified, said “I happen to believe the Trump organization was — and is — a criminal enterprise,” reports WTOP.

Aon is a publically traded insurance broker headquartered in London. There is no evidence of wrongdoing on the company’s part.

This is not the first time a service provider to Trump Organization has been investigated. Deutsche Bank was called upon in 2017. They are cooperating with the ongoing Congressional investigation into Trump’s finances.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

