WATCH: Undocumented Immigrants ‘Invade’ Paris Airport

Hundreds of undocumented immigrants crowded into Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport on Sunday afternoon, vowing to stop people from boarding their flights unless they were allowed to speak with the country’s prime minister. You can see the protest below:
and here:
Reports on social media said that the immigrants were demanding to speak with Prime Minister Édouard Philippe. The protesters said that they wanted to draw attention to the plight of undocumented immigrants in the country and said they would not let anyone board their flight unless their demands were met.
French riot police quickly arrived on the scene and fired tear gas at the protesters.