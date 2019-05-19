WATCH: Undocumented Immigrants ‘Invade’ Paris Airport

Hundreds of undocumented immigrants crowded into Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport on Sunday afternoon, vowing to stop people from boarding their flights unless they were allowed to speak with the country’s prime minister. You can see the protest below:

Plusieurs centaines de sans papiers envahissent le Terminal 2 de l’aéroport Roissy pour dénoncer les expulsions et le traitement des sans papiers. Utilisation de gaz lacrymogènes par les policiers. Ils veulent parler au PDG d'Air France et au premier ministre Edouard Philippe. pic.twitter.com/DGNlJGVf1o — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) May 19, 2019

and here:

#Breaking: Just in – Reports that undocumented immigrants are protesting in the Charles de Gaulle Airport in #Paris right now and won't let people board their flights until they meet and talk with with the prime minister Édouard Philippe of #France, Riot CRS police on the scene. pic.twitter.com/fextoWCs6S — Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁‏ (@sotiridi) May 19, 2019

Reports on social media said that the immigrants were demanding to speak with Prime Minister Édouard Philippe. The protesters said that they wanted to draw attention to the plight of undocumented immigrants in the country and said they would not let anyone board their flight unless their demands were met.

French riot police quickly arrived on the scene and fired tear gas at the protesters.