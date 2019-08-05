Parker Mustian: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Parker Mustian was a student at Cardinal Newman High School in Columbia, South Carolina until late July when he was expelled. The 16-year-old was also arrested. Mustian recorded two violent, graphic and racist videos last spring that he dubbed public service announcements. The videos, where he identifies himself by name, were shared in group texts with other students at the Catholic school back in early May.

Why it took so long for the school to address it is not clear, but the newly-installed school principal Robert Loia reached out to parents Friday night and warned them that what he had to tell them was disturbing.

The videos are explicit and violently racist where he shoots at a pair of basketball sneakers saying they represent African-American men, or “n*****s,” as he says. Mustian says shockingly racist things as he continues to “kill” the shoes with an automatic rifle and a shotgun, according to a police report obtained by Heavy. Police said he also threatened to “shoot up the school.” The parochial school’s diocesan spokesperson said their investigation revealed he was no threat.

But he was arrested, charged and expelled.

Mustian is the grandson of disgraced Republican “political kingmaker” Richard Quinn. His father is a well-known Columbia, South Carolina lawyer.

A Heavy call for comment to a number listed for Parker Mustian’s father Benjamin P. Mustian was not immediately returned.

Here’s the videos and what you need to know:

1. Two Disturbing Videos Made by Mustian Had Him Expelled & Arrested. But Only Months After They Films Were Made & Shared by Cardinal Newman Catholic High School Students

In the videos, Mustian is armed with an automatic rifle and a shotgun. He starts by introducing himself.

“Howdy, I’m Parker Mustian and I hate black people. They’re the worst. They’re stinky and they just suck. They’re just bad people.”

He aims a gun at a shoe box containing “Jordans – the favorite pair of shoes for a black man. I’m going to show you what I think of a black man.”

He fires.

“F*ck all n*****s,” he yells.

His next video is more disturbing still. In this one he fires two guns into the shoe box.

“Hey. It’s me, Parker Mustian again. Hater of all black men. Look over here. It seems our n****r hasn’t quite learned his lesson yet. It seems like he needs 25 rounds to the dome.” He fires 20 shots from an automatic rifle. then says, “I don’t think that was enough.” He goes off screen and comes back with a shotgun and fires at the box several times and then says, “Thanks for watching my PSA (public service announcement.)”

It’s been reported that police have a number of other videos created by Mustian.

2. The Richland County Sheriff Won’t Confirm His Name, But Its Incident Report on a Crime ‘Against Society,’ Says a 16-Year-Old White Boy Was Charged With Making Threats, Was Arrested & Taken to Juvenile Detention

The Richland County Sheriff Office’s public information officer Deputy Cynthia Roldán said the sheriff would not be able to confirm Mustian was the juvenile in question, but did forward to Heavy the incident report on the July 17 arrest of a 16-year-old white boy who attended Cardinal Newman alleged to have produced videos, used a fireman and made threats to “shoot up the school.”

She said the student was taken to the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on July 17. Heavy will contact the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office for the status of the case.

The videos were made months ago and were shared via group text between Mustian and other students. Cardinal Newman did not report Mustian to police until July 17, two months after the videos were made and circulated.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in a statement: “It was brought to our attention that videos were being distributed among students. We worked very closely with the school to identify the students involved. We take all threats seriously. This is an example of how schools and law enforcement can work together to quickly address threats and perceived threats to schools and students.”

3. Mustian’s Grandfather Richard Quinn Was Lindsay Graham’s Political Adviser. Now Facing Prison For Perjury & Obstruction of Justice, GOP Strategist Quinn Was Editor of a Neo-Confederate Magazine For Decades

Richard Quinn, for years consultant to top SC GOP pols, indicted Thursday for perjury https://t.co/h6KZ5rMU3T pic.twitter.com/aPRT6lkMbe — SC Politics (@BuzzAtTheState) April 18, 2019

Mustian’s maternal grandfather is Richard Quinn, 74, founder and president of Richard Quinn and Associates, a political consulting firm. Quinn is now facing decades in prison as part of a years-long corruption investigation of GOP state lawmakers.

He was first indicted in 2017 on charges of criminal conspiracy and illegal lobbying. It was alleged he tried to “influence members of the general assembly on behalf of entities associated with him without registering as a lobbyist for those entities.”

Quinn was arrested in April after being indicted on nearly a dozen charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.

As a political strategist, his clients have included S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, the late U.S. Sens. Strom Thurmond and John McCain, and Ronald Reagan. Graham’s 2016 campaign hired Quinn as a strategist.

This kid’s family is all up in South Carolina conservative politics. No wonder they were able to hide this. Family looks corrupt as hell. Little Parker is just continuing the tradition. Just google Richard Quinn & Associates, RQ Jr, Ben & Rebecca Mustian, Spring Strategies — Blake McClain (@bmaciavelli) August 3, 2019

Buzzfeed News reported that beginning in the 1980s, Quinn was the editor-in-chief of the “neo-Confederate” publication the Southern Partisan. The Southern Poverty LAw Center https://www.splcenter.org/hatewatch/2010/01/25/neo-confederate-movement says neo-Confederates are “strongly nativist and advocating measures to end immigration …incorporates advocacy of traditional gender roles, is hostile towards democracy, strongly opposes homosexuality, and exhibits understanding of race that favors segregation and suggests white supremacy. In many cases, neo-Confederates are openly secessionist.”

Quinn told Buzzfeed in 2015 that his views have changed.

4. His Father is Benjamin P. Mustian, a Well-Known Attorney Who Has Deleted His LinkedIn & His Name Has Been Scrubbed by a Law Firm

As an attorney at Willoughby Hoefer, his name has been removed as has his bio. An “Oops, This page could not be found” message pops up.

His LinkedIn has also been deleted.

But a search of records finds he is a board member of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, was the House Judiciary Committee Chief Counsel for the South Carolina House of Representatives from 2000 to 2003, earned a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest and a law degree from the University of South Carolina.

5. Originally Posted by Former Democrat Candidate for Congress Annabelle Roberston, She’s Since Removed The Videos From Twitter

Watch video. Chilling. He says he hate Black people and fk all Ni****s. Columbia SC. Cardinal Newman Catholic School.pic.twitter.com/eTe3Et7uOn — 3ChicsPolitico (@3ChicsPolitico) August 4, 2019

Annabelle Roberston is a family and civil rights attorney and mother. In a tweet she wrote, “This video landed on my daughter’s phone last night. It was being shared among her peers.”

And she posted the videos.

Former Democratic candidate for South Carolina’s second congressional district, Robertson removed the videos and tweets from Aug. 2, but she had written, “…people MUST understand the ramifications of teaching their child – or even allowing – racism to go unchecked.”

