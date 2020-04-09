Chynna Rogers Dead: Rapper & Model Chynna Dies at 25

On Wednesday, April 8, rapper and model Chynna Rogers died at the age of 25 at her home in Philadelphia. Her manager, John Miller, confirmed her death to The New York Times and added that Chynna’s cause of death was not immediately known.

Chynna well-known for her solo rap career along with collaborations with the A$AP Mob collective. She was born on August 19, 1994 in Philadelphia. At 14 years old, Chynna started as a model when she was signed with Ford Models agency, before transitioning to hip hop.

In a statement to E! News, Chynna’s family said, “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.”

A$AP Mob’s official Twitter account posted:

REST EASY CHYNNA. WE GON MISS U SIS. ❤️👼

This story is still developing.

Chynna Started Her Hip Hop Career After Linking Up With A$AP Yams

According to Pitchfork, she spent a part of her teen years around music studios, with dreams of becoming a “behind-the-scenes player” in the industry.

She sought guidance from Steven “A$AP Yams” Rodriguez, who was the founder of A$AP Mob, which jump started her rap career. Chynna said, “I didn’t know the word ‘intern’ yet, but I was like, ‘Do you want someone to follow you around?’”

Her close relationship with A$AP Yams, who passed away in 2015, and her involvement with A$AP Mob, led Chynna to her first hit tracks “Selfie” in 2013 and 2014’s “Glen Coco.” She released an EP in 2015 called I’m Not Here. This Isn’t Happening, and on her 22nd birthday, Chynna released a six-track mixtape called Ninety — she dropped the album after being sober for 90 days.

She also released an EP in 2016 called Music 2 Die 2, in which Chynna opened up about her struggle with an opioid addiction. Since then, Chynna released multiple singles, including “leo season” and “$ (dough).”

Just over a week ago, Chynna dropped a music video for her song “attention” from her latest EP, in case i die first. Here is the music video from her Twitter account:

