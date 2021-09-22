How to Watch ‘Alter Ego’ Show Live Online Without Cable

Premiering on the heels of “The Masked Singer” season six comes the new singing competition “Alter Ego,” debuting Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Alter Ego” streaming online:

This new singing competition show that will be paired with “The Masked Singer” features judges Alanis Morissette, Grimes, Nick Lachey, and Will.i.am, plus host Rocsi Diaz. “Alter Ego” is the first “avatar singing competition series and the next iteration of the musical competition show,” according to the FOX press release.

It continues:

On “Alter Ego,” lost dreams and second chances are reignited when singers from all walks of life become the stars they’ve always wanted to be. However, these contestants won’t perform as themselves. Rather, they’ll be given the chance to show how they’ve always wanted to be seen, creating their dream avatar “Alter Ego” to reinvent themselves, while showcasing their unique performance style via motion capture technology. The judges table features some of the biggest names in music, including iconic singer/songwriter and seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette; actor, singer and television personality Nick Lachey; acclaimed Canadian producer, songwriter, singer and visual artist Grimes; and multi-Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, producer, entrepreneur and actor will.i.am. Emmy Award-winning personality Rocsi Diaz will host the musical spectacle. In “Alter Ego,” talent and technology come together to create a singing competition unlike anything the world has ever seen.

The contestants are as follows:

ANTHONY FLAMMIA

Alter Ego: The Loverboy

Current City: Yonkers, New York

Hometown: Yonkers, New York

Age: 34

CHASE PADGETT

Alter Ego: Orlando Deville

Current City: Vancouver, Washington

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Age: 38

DANIELLE CETANI

Alter Ego: Phoenix Embers

Current City: Roseville, California

Hometown: Stockton, California

Age: 39

DASHARRA BRIDGES

Alter Ego: Queen Dynamite

Current City: Atlanta, Georgia

Hometown: Rochester, New York

Age: 31

ERNY NUNEZ

Alter Ego: Bernie Burns

Current City: Port Saint Lucie, Florida

Hometown: New York City, New York

Age: 17

ISRAA DARWICH

Alter Ego: Night Journey

Current City and Hometown: Dearborn Heights, Michigan

Age: 19

JACOB (JAKE) THOMSEN (CALINODA)

Alter Ego: Dipper Scott

Current City and Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Age: 28

JAMES PAEK

Alter Ego: Kingston Sol

Current City and Hometown: Fullerton, California

Age: 35

JAY MIAH

Alter Ego: Nevaeh King

Current City: Tampa Bay, Florida

Hometown: Longwood, Florida

Age: 32

KALEIA AYELETT

Alter Ego: The Dawn Majesty

Current City: North Hollywood, California

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Age: 34

KAYLEE FRANZEN

Alter Ego: Aster

Current City: Nashville, Tennessee

Hometown: Flower Mound, Texas

Age: 20

KOBE VANG

Alter Ego: Kai

Current City: Schofield, Wisconsin

Hometown: Berlin, Wisconsin

Age: 23

KYARA TETREAULT

Alter Ego: Seven

Current City and Hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Age: 28

MAMA YAYA (YASMIN SHAWAMREH)

Alter Ego: Siren

Current City and Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Age: 30

MARIAH ROSARIO (RIAH LENA)

Alter Ego: Safara

Current City: Phoenix, Arizona

Hometown: Tuscon, Arizona

Age: 26

MATTHEW LORD

Alter Ego: Wolfgang Champagne

Current City: Dallas, Texas

Hometown: Napa, California

Age: 60

MIA CHERISE HALL

Alter Ego: Fern

Current City: Rochester, New York

Hometown: Irondequoit, New York

Age: 18

MILTON PATTON (YOTE)

Alter Ego: Wylie

Current City: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Hometown: Forrest City, Arkansas

Age: 30

SAMAERA HIRSCH

Alter Ego: Misty Rose

Current City: New Orleans, Louisiana

Hometown: Glen Head, New York

Age: 21

SARAH ISEN

Alter Ego: St. Luna

Current City: Los Angeles, California

Hometown: Berkeley, California

Age: 21

“Alter Ego” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.