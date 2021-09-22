How to Watch ‘Alter Ego’ Show Live Online Without Cable

Premiering on the heels of “The Masked Singer” season six comes the new singing competition “Alter Ego,” debuting Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.
If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Alter Ego” streaming online:
‘Alter Ego’ Preview
This new singing competition show that will be paired with “The Masked Singer” features judges Alanis Morissette, Grimes, Nick Lachey, and Will.i.am, plus host Rocsi Diaz. “Alter Ego” is the first “avatar singing competition series and the next iteration of the musical competition show,” according to the FOX press release.
It continues:
On “Alter Ego,” lost dreams and second chances are reignited when singers from all walks of life become the stars they’ve always wanted to be. However, these contestants won’t perform as themselves. Rather, they’ll be given the chance to show how they’ve always wanted to be seen, creating their dream avatar “Alter Ego” to reinvent themselves, while showcasing their unique performance style via motion capture technology.
The judges table features some of the biggest names in music, including iconic singer/songwriter and seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette; actor, singer and television personality Nick Lachey; acclaimed Canadian producer, songwriter, singer and visual artist Grimes; and multi-Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, producer, entrepreneur and actor will.i.am. Emmy Award-winning personality Rocsi Diaz will host the musical spectacle. In “Alter Ego,” talent and technology come together to create a singing competition unlike anything the world has ever seen.
The contestants are as follows:
ANTHONY FLAMMIA
Alter Ego: The Loverboy
Current City: Yonkers, New York
Hometown: Yonkers, New York
Age: 34
CHASE PADGETT
Alter Ego: Orlando Deville
Current City: Vancouver, Washington
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
Age: 38
DANIELLE CETANI
Alter Ego: Phoenix Embers
Current City: Roseville, California
Hometown: Stockton, California
Age: 39
DASHARRA BRIDGES
Alter Ego: Queen Dynamite
Current City: Atlanta, Georgia
Hometown: Rochester, New York
Age: 31
ERNY NUNEZ
Alter Ego: Bernie Burns
Current City: Port Saint Lucie, Florida
Hometown: New York City, New York
Age: 17
ISRAA DARWICH
Alter Ego: Night Journey
Current City and Hometown: Dearborn Heights, Michigan
Age: 19
JACOB (JAKE) THOMSEN (CALINODA)
Alter Ego: Dipper Scott
Current City and Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina
Age: 28
JAMES PAEK
Alter Ego: Kingston Sol
Current City and Hometown: Fullerton, California
Age: 35
JAY MIAH
Alter Ego: Nevaeh King
Current City: Tampa Bay, Florida
Hometown: Longwood, Florida
Age: 32
KALEIA AYELETT
Alter Ego: The Dawn Majesty
Current City: North Hollywood, California
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
Age: 34
KAYLEE FRANZEN
Alter Ego: Aster
Current City: Nashville, Tennessee
Hometown: Flower Mound, Texas
Age: 20
KOBE VANG
Alter Ego: Kai
Current City: Schofield, Wisconsin
Hometown: Berlin, Wisconsin
Age: 23
KYARA TETREAULT
Alter Ego: Seven
Current City and Hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Age: 28
MAMA YAYA (YASMIN SHAWAMREH)
Alter Ego: Siren
Current City and Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Age: 30
MARIAH ROSARIO (RIAH LENA)
Alter Ego: Safara
Current City: Phoenix, Arizona
Hometown: Tuscon, Arizona
Age: 26
MATTHEW LORD
Alter Ego: Wolfgang Champagne
Current City: Dallas, Texas
Hometown: Napa, California
Age: 60
MIA CHERISE HALL
Alter Ego: Fern
Current City: Rochester, New York
Hometown: Irondequoit, New York
Age: 18
MILTON PATTON (YOTE)
Alter Ego: Wylie
Current City: Hendersonville, Tennessee
Hometown: Forrest City, Arkansas
Age: 30
SAMAERA HIRSCH
Alter Ego: Misty Rose
Current City: New Orleans, Louisiana
Hometown: Glen Head, New York
Age: 21
SARAH ISEN
Alter Ego: St. Luna
Current City: Los Angeles, California
Hometown: Berkeley, California
Age: 21
“Alter Ego” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.