Kevin Peterson Jr. Shooting: 21-Year-Old Killed by Sheriff’s Deputies in Hazel Dell, Washington

Kevin Peterson Jr. is the 21-year-old African American man who was shot dead by Clark County sheriff’s deputies on the evening of October 29 in Hazel Dell, Washington, close to Vancouver.

Peterson was identified as the victim of the shooting by both his girlfriend and the mother of his child, Olivia Selto, on Twitter. Peterson’s friend, artist Jake Thompson, also identified the 21-year-old as the victim. Heavy has reached out to both Selto and Thompson for further comment on the shooting. Heavy reached out to the Clark County Sheriff’s department for comment but was referred to the Camas Police Department who handled the investigation independently.

Protestors are gathered in Vancouver, Washington The Columbian is reporting “An investigation into a shooting that involved Clark County sheriff’s deputies”https://t.co/25ANUeA0sI pic.twitter.com/99BFwpiYC0 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 30, 2020

The Vancouver Columbian reports that the shooting took place along Northeast Highway 99 in the town. The newspaper says that the investigation is centered around a US Bank parking lot along the highway. The Columbian reports that deputies were dispatched to the area after receiving a report about a “contact suspect.” The was at 5:29 p.m. local time. Paramedics were called to the scene at 5:56 p.m. A witness told The Columbian that he saw a person involved in an “altercation” with police. The man was “running,” the witness said. The witness also said that he heard “lots of shots.”

Olivia Selto told The Columbian that she was on the phone with Peterson prior to the shooting. Selto said that she remained on the phone with Peterson for nine minutes “until the police finally came over and hung up the phone.” Selto added, “I heard his last words and everything. I’m devastated, and we will get justice for his wrongful death.”

The Clark County Sheriffs appear to be suiting up with helmets and batons. pic.twitter.com/fB0uKtNgpG — Cascadianphotog Media (@Cascadianphotog) October 30, 2020

KATU reported on October 29 that a “few dozen protesters” were gathered at the scene were Peterson was killed. A Twitter user with the handle @MacSmiff posted multiple videos and photos from the area around Highway 99. The user said that Peterson’s family was at the scene. The user tweeted that he knows the victim’s sister adding, “Kevin Peterson was 21 years old with a daughter who isn’t even 1 yet. She has to grow up with no father because cops shoot Black people in the back on a regular basis.”

A vigil will be held for Peterson at 6829 NE Highway 99 in Vancouver at 7 p.m. local time. Attendees are asked to wear black attire, masks and to maintain social distancing.

I took this photo of KP a couple years ago at his parents wedding that I was lucky enough to photograph. I thought I’d share. Rest in paradise @_splashkp 🕊 pic.twitter.com/324hvaiQpM — Jake Thompson (@__27K) October 30, 2020

