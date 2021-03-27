‘Satan Shoes’ with Drops of Blood Announced By Company Behind ‘Jesus Shoes’

Limited-edition “Satan Shoes” are sparking outrage among some people online. The creative label MSCHF, which sold “Jesus Shoes” in 2019, is behind this new product which was recently announced. The company is partnering with Lil Nas X to offer 666 limited-edition shoes for one day only. However, some people are still doubting if the shoes are real, with some even thinking they’ll be an early April Fool’s joke. A product website for the shoes has announced that the shoes will go on sale on March 29 on MSCHF’s official app.

The Shoes Are Promoted as Each Having One Drop of Blood

The shoes were announced as a collaboration between MSCHF and Lil Nas X to create a limited-edition version of the Nike Air Max 97. According to the product’s website, the shoes are individually numbered and only 666 will be sold.

The website notes that each shoe will contain “60CC ink and 1 drop human blood.”

The shoe also features a pentagram in bronze and the words “Luke 10:18.” This references the verse: “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven,” which is also part of a theme in Lil Nas X’s recent music video.

According to the product’s website, the shoe is going on sale on March 29 at 11 a.m. Eastern and can only be purchased on MSCHF’s app.

Interestingly, this is referred to as MSCHF Drop #43, but when you go to MSCHF’s official website linked on Satan.Shoes, Drop #43 lists a date of April 12 rather than March 29. However, it’s followed by a countdown to two days from now, which matches the March 29 date.

Directly underneath are the words “Tap here to get the secret drops,” which brings you to MSCHF’s app that you can download to buy the shoes once they drop.

MSCHF Sold Jesus-Themed Shoes in 2019

MSCHF, the creative label behind the Satan shoes, sold Jesus-themed shoes in 2019, which were also a special design of the Nike Air Max 97 trainers. Rather than having blood, these shoes had holy water in the soles. One pair cost $3,000.

Business Insider reported that the Jesus-themed shoes were bought at retail price and repurposed, and Nike had no affiliation with the shoes’ creation.

The Jesus shoes had 60cc of holy water from the River Jordan in the soles, a crucifix on the top of one shoe, and were blessed by a priest. The shoes featured the version Matthew 14:25, which reads: “And in the fourth watch of the night he came to them, walking on the sea.”

Daniel Greenberg, head of commerce at MSCHF, told Business Insider that the Jesus shoes were meant to “make a statement about how absurd collab culture has gotten.”

Lil Nas X Has Tweeted Responses to Outraged Posts

The shoes are inspired by a music video recently released by Lil Nas X. The video shows Lil Nas X falling down to heaven and, at the end, having sex with Satan, and then ultimately killing him at the end and taking his place in hell.

Lil Nas X has tweeted in response to some outraged posts about the shoes, including retweeting the message below.

Lil Nas X tweeted that the anger people feel about his shoes is similar to the anger he was taught to feel toward himself. He wrote: “i spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the sh** y’all preached would happen to me because i was gay. so i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves.”

i spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the shit y’all preached would happen to me because i was gay. so i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves. — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 27, 2021

Some people on Twitter are expressing skepticism or anger about the shoes.

Some Think This Is an Early April Fool’s Joke, But Others Disagree

Some people online are doubting the shoes’ authenticity and think this might be an early April Fool’s joke.

But others were quick to disagree with that guess.

The shoes’ website notes that the Nikes will go on sale on March 29 on MSCHF’s app.

