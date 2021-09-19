Raiders vs Steelers Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) head to Heinz Field to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) Sunday, September 19.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Raiders vs Steelers online, with the options depending on where you live:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If the Game is in Your Market

Note: You can check here to see if the game will be televised in your area

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Raiders vs Steelers live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Raiders vs Steelers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Raiders vs Steelers live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Raiders vs Steelers live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Raiders vs Steelers live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

If the Game is out of Your Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibilty and sign up here:

SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Raiders vs Steelers live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note that this is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here since it’s the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Plus, DirecTV is currently offering SundayTicket included at no extra cost with their “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

SundayTicket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch the Raiders vs Steelers live on the DirecTV app on your iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV website.

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Raiders vs Steelers live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Raiders vs Steelers Preview

The Raiders are coming off an incredible late-game 33-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens Monday night. Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr completed 34 of 56 passes for 435 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the win. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson drilled a 55-yard field goal to force overtime before Carr put it away in OT with a 31-yard pass to Zay Jones.

The Raiders decimated the Ravens’ secondary, and they harassed Lamar Jackson enough to sack him three times while also forcing him to fumble twice. Now, they’ll face the far less mobile Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers, but don’t expect the Raiders to overlook Big Ben and company.

“He’s unbelievable at extending plays in the pocket,” Carr said about Roethlisberger this week. “He’s crazy accurate. He’s not afraid to take chances. You’ve seen that throughout his whole career, and he’s gotten a couple rings out of it. He’s one of the best quarterbacks in our game, still. You hear in the offseason, ‘Is he done?’ I’m like, ‘I watched the film, I hope he’s not done.’ The guy is unbelievable. He’s playing at a high level. So our guys, I hope they’ll be ready, because he’s one of the best to do it.”

On the other side, the Steelers are coming off an impressive 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. Roethlisberger didn’t have to do much, completing 18 of 32 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown. Pittsburgh scored 20 second half points after managing just 54 total yards in the first half. A blocked punt by Miles Killebrew was returned for a Steelers TD, and Roethlisberger connected with receiver Diontae Johnson to give the Steelers life in the second half. The defense, led by T.J. Watt, did the rest.

Pittsburgh made life uncomfortable for Bills quarterback Josh Allen all game, sacking him three times, one of which resulted in a fumble. The Steelers’ secondary also held its own, keeping Bills wideouts Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders all under 70 yards receiving apiece.

One Raiders player the Pittsburgh ‘D’ has its eye on is Las Vegas tight end Darren Waller, who had 10 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens.

“He’s always creating separation,” Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt said about Waller on Friday, per the Post Gazette. “I think that’s what’s really special about him. You know he’s going to get the ball, you know he’s going to get targeted X amount of times … but he’s still getting separation, he’s still coming down with a lot of those key catches. It’s one of those things where everybody in the whole stadium’s going to know we have to eliminate him, but the real test is going to be if we can actually do it or not.”