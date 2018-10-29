10 Best Gifts for Hikers: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

There’s nothing like a brand spankin’ new tent! A lot of hikers and outdoorsmen in general have been using the same tent season after season and could really benefit from a new unit. A new tent ensures you and your gear will stay dry and protected from the elements — so like the waterproof backpack listed above it makes a great gift.

The Zephyr two man tent by ALPS Mountaineering is an excellent choice for a backpacking tent. At less than five pounds, this tent won’t break the back when loaded up with the rest of your gear. With floor dimensions of 58” by 88”, the Zephyr doesn’t sacrifice space for its light weight and leaves you plenty of room to sprawl out.

Reviews insist this tent can be used for all four seasons! The main tent body is composed of mesh for maximum ventilation while the fly is made of a durable polyester. This tent is designed to hold up to some savage weather by employing a full coverage fly that is particularly aerodynamic on one side.

The vestibule on one side is quite extended and pitched at a low angle to divert high winds and also create a small dry space for boots or other gear at the tent entrance. There is a second door on the opposing side of the tent for easy in and out access when camping with a partner.

The Zephyr is pitched using a simple two-pole design even though its meant to stand up to strong weather. You gotta love the simplicity of just clipping the tent body to the two aluminum poles and then securing your fly. For a compact, sturdy tent that’s designed to accompany you on back country treks, there’s very little involved with assembling and breaking down this domed tent.

ALPS includes aluminum stakes and guy ropes with this model. Between the outside space created by the vestibule and the interior storage pouch and gear loft, this tent is great for stowing your equipment in an organized manner while on the trail.

For the cost, this is a solid and reliable option for trekking into the wilderness with a pal — no doubt a great gift for any backpacker.