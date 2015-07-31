Top 10 Best Cheap Gifts for Women

When your budget is tight, finding a cheap gift can be tricky. You want to find a gift that is inexpensive, but doesn’t look or feel cheap. Hunting for a birthday gift, housewarming gift, or other token of your appreciation? Read on. Almost every gift on our list is available for $25 or less, with many gifts under $10. Read on to find some cheap gifts for women that are also thoughtful and creative.

1. Jane Stone Triangle Necklace Bib Statement Necklace

Jewelry is often considered to be one of the more expensive gift options, but it’s actually possible to find some cool jewelry on the cheap. One great bargain we found online is this statement necklace for just $1. It would look great with a white dress, or layered over a colorful top.

Price: $7

2. ‘The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science’

Shopping for a woman who loves to cook, or a woman who struggles to boil water? The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science is the perfect gift for any woman who wants to enhance her culinary prowess. This cooking guide provides a science-based road map for preparing steaks, roasts, mac and cheese, and lots of other comfort foods. The techniques have been rigorously and scientifically tested, so even skittish cooks can be sure their recipes will come out perfectly. Featuring hundreds of easy-to-make recipes with over 1,000 full-color images, this is a user-friendly cookbook for modern cooks.

Price: $27.47 (45 percent off MSRP)

3. Kiss Naturals DIY Mini Lip Balm Making Kit

Fun for both kids and adults, this DIY kit makes it simple to make 100 percent natural lip balm. Each kit includes materials to make one twist up tube of lip balm, and one jar of balm. Naturally derived flavors include either bubble gum or boysenberry.

Price: $9.95

4. Kitchen Maestro Pizza Scissors

Kitchen knives and rolling pizza cutters are both perfectly fine ways to divide up a whole pizza, but those implements aren’t exactly great for serving. Plus, with only one blade, you sometimes need to roll or cut the same area twice. Enter “pizza scissors”, a simpler way to both cut and serve a slice of pizza. The base won’t scratch cookware, and the scissors can be washed in a dishwasher.

Price: $11.99 (48 percent off MSRP)

5. ‘Lost in Austen: Create Your Own Jane Austen Adventure’

A great gift for any young woman who loves Jane Austen, this “choose your own adventure”-style book puts readers in Lizzie Bennett’s shoes. You make choices, learn new skills, and take Lizzie on a journey that could have her end up with Mr. Darcy, or one of Jane Austen’s other brooding heroes. Lost in Austen: Create Your Own Jane Austen Adventure is a amusing book that has a lot of replay value, making it a smart gift for any avid reader.

Price: $9.95 (34 percent off MSRP)

6. Moroccanoil Signature Scented Candle

Need a small gift for a housewarming party or co-worker’s birthday? This pleasant candle is the perfect gift for those you don’t know well. Crafted in France, it features a natural cotton wick. This candle, while somewhat small, will burn for an impressive six hours or more.

Price: $4.20

7. Diffuser Locket Necklace by The Oil Collection

This oil diffuser necklace is a great gift for the woman who loves aromatherapy, or the woman who has a lot of stress in her daily life. The diffuser allows her to enjoy the scent of her favorite essential oil all day long. The 30 inch pendant is elegant, and looks great with both casual and dressy outfits. Toss in some essential oils and some essential oil fragrance pads to complete the gift.

Price: $13.99 (44 percent off MSRP)

8. Sonoran Spice Company Pepper Flakes 3 Pack

Shopping for a woman who loves spicy food? This three-pack of pepper flakes is perfect for anyone who cooks chili, curry, or any other hot foods on a regular basis. The box includes jalapeño, habanero, and ghost pepper flakes. The shaker design of the bottles makes it easy to add a dash of spice to pizza, pasta, salads, and much more.

Price: $21.95

9. Kate Aspen Two Peas in A Pod Ceramic Salt and Pepper Shakers in Ivy Print Gift Box

This cute salt and pepper set makes a great housewarming or birthday gift. It also ships in a cute, gift-ready package, so you can get away with not wrapping this gift.

Price: $3.30

10. KRUPS GX4100 Electric Spice & Coffee Grinder

This coffee grinder is great for coffee drinkers, but it’s also a nice gift for home cooks. In addition to grinding coffee beans, you can also use this kitchen appliance to pulverize whole spices and fresh herbs. You can even use it to pulse whole nuts into a finely chopped product for making baked goods, or making homemade nut milks.

Price: $21.43

