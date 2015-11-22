Top 20 Best Christmas Gifts for Women: Heavy’s Power List

This is Heavy’s Christmas Power List, rounding up 20 of the best gifts for women this holiday season. Finding that perfect holiday gift can be tough, especially during the stressful Christmas season. Whether you’ve got a rough idea about what to get for that special lady on your list, or need some serious help finding the right gift, our guide is here to inspire your holiday shopping. Our gift guide has suggestions for small budgets and big spenders, and includes cool gift ideas like luxury beauty products, kitchen gadgets, jewelry, and much more. You can shop big deals on cool gifts for women here, or read on to see our favorite holiday gift ideas for 2015. You might also want to check out our Christmas gifts for men power list to get even more shopping inspiration. And don’t forget to see our picks for the best stocking stuffers for women.

1. Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Generation)

The Nest thermostat is a great gift for women of all ages. It’s simple to use, saves her money, and learns her habits over time to maximize those savings. From within the Nest app, she can change the temperature in her house, check energy history, or set up alerts to notify her when the temperature drops below a certain point. This is a great tool for primary homes, or for maintaining rental/vacation properties that are vacant. The 3rd generation Nest has a sleeker design, improved display, and a screen that lights up automatically when you approach it.

Price: $249

2. Neko Case’s Truckdriver Gladiator Mule (8 LP Box Set, 180 Gram Vinyl, Includes Download Card & Art Book)

If she loves Neko Case (or other indie rock/alt-country acts), then she'll go crazy for this vinyl box set. Many of the songs included in this box set have been out of print on vinyl for years. The set includes all 8 vinyl remasters, which were remastered from the original analog tape. She can enjoy hours of music while flipping through a limited edition 80-page full color photography book that sheds light on Neko's best tracks.

Price: $199.98

3. Tria Beauty Acne Clearing Blue Light

Shopping for a woman with a serious lust for luxury beauty products? Forget the expensive lotions and makeup palettes…the most desirable products in the luxury beauty sphere this holiday season are gadgets. This powerful tool uses a special type of light to kill bacteria lurking on the surface of your skin, or deep within pores. By killing the bacteria that cause breakouts, skin is healthier and more luminous. Just glide the device over your face for five minutes a day, or two and a half minutes twice a day.

Shopping for a woman with flawless, acne-free skin? Shop more high-tech beauty tools here, or browse more luxury gift ideas here.

Price: $299

4. Fossil Emerson Mini-Satchel Bag

This fab handbag from Fossil is available in several different colors/patterns, so it's easy to find a style that works for the woman on your list. The bag is made from genuine leather, and measures seven inches by eight and a half inches.

Price: $128-$158, depending on pattern/color selected

5. Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler

Looking for a cool kitchen gift for a budding chef? This handy "griddler" from Cuisinart works as a contact grill, panini press, full grill, full griddle and half grill/half griddle. It's great for burgers, sandwiches, or making breakfast on the weekends. It's ideal for draining excess fat from meats as they cook, or for preparing foods that would stick to conventional pans.

Price: $79.95 (57 percent off MSRP)

6. Isotoner Women’s Smartouch Fleece-Lined Spandex Glove

Touchscreen gloves are a must-have winter accessory. They keep fingers toasty warm, but still let you navigate the touchscreen on your phone. We like these particular gloves from Isotoner because of their comfortable fit, cool colors, and non-slip overlay at the palm to improve your grip.

Thinking that cold weather gear would be a great gift? Shop women's winter coats here, or browse this listing of stylish cold-weather accessories.

Price: $15.99 – $48, depending on color/size selected

7. Frye Women’s Valerie Sherling Strappy Ankle Boot

Many women find winter fashions frustrating. Striking a balance between keeping warm and looking fresh is tough, and many winter boots are just kind of ugly. These Frye boots, however, are both warm and on-trend. The interior is lined with cozy lamb shearling from Australia, while true leather uppers provide a fashionable look. Just make sure to pick up some Scotchguard (or a similar product) to protect the leather against snow and slush. These boots are available in three colors. Frye boots generally have a solid warranty, but that warranty does not include water damage.

If this gift isn't quite right for the woman you're shopping for, check out our guide to the best luxury gifts for women.

Price: $488

8. Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Plus-Size Wool Duffle Coat

A good winter coat should protect her from the elements, but also be appropriate for all kinds of events. This duffle coat from Tommy Hilfiger is comfortable for daily wear, but chic enough to be your outerwear for any holiday party. The contrast plaid lining and shoulder epaulettes give this coat some extra flair. It’s available in red, black, or navy.

Not sure if this is the right coat for her? Shop more women's winter coats here.

Price: $179.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

9. dr. brandt DNA Discovery Set

This set of anti-aging treatments from dr. brandt will correct, reshape, lift, and firm problem areas. The treatments are designed to target face, neck, and eyes.

Price: $67 (1 percent off MSRP)

10. Firefly Spheric Haylo Womens Snowboard & Binding Package

If she needs a new board (or just wants to try snowboarding for the first time), this board/binding set could be perfect for her. This is an entry-level board, so it may not be up to the standards of a more advanced rider.

Price: $179.99 (54 percent off MSRP)

11. TARA Pearls White & Dyed Freshwater Pearl Bangle Bracelet

This luxe bangle from TARA Pearls is an excellent gift for women who appreciate the finer things. This bracelet boasts a floral-embossed sterling silver bracelet with two natural, freshwater pearls.

Price: $270

12. LightStim for Pain

This high-tech gift is a thoughtful gift for any woman in pain. Light therapy was originally used by NASA for wound healing in space. LightStim’s patented MultiWave Technology simultaneously emits multiple wavelengths (colors) of lights. The beneficial wavelengths of light help to increase blood circulation and reduce inflammation, which relieves pain and speeds up the healing process. Simply hold the device in place for five minutes (or up to 30 minutes), and repeat as needed.

This is a great gift for older moms, grandmothers, or any athletic woman who suffers from minor aches and pains after training. LightStim devices are also available for the treatment of acne or wrinkles.

Price: $249

13. Fossil Women’s Stainless Steel Boyfriend Watch Set

Looking for a handsome gift set? This cool set from Fossil includes a watch, a bangle, and a bracelet, all tucked within an attractive presentation box. The timepiece is a boyfriend-style watch featuring unidirectional scalloped bezel, luminous hands, and date window at the 3 o’clock position. It’s waterproof to 50 meters. The set also includes a crystal-accented silver-tone bangle and a gold-tone cuff bracelet. She can wear them all together, or just wear one piece at a time.

Want to see more cool gift options? Shop more Fossil watches here.

Price: $149.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

14. stila Eternally Yours Liquid Lipstick Set

Stila cosmetics are awesome. This makeup line has won a ton of awards, and women love the brand’s innovative, colorful palette. This set includes six deluxe sizes of matte liquid lipsticks, so she can coordinate her makeup to match her outfit, her complexion, or her mood.

Want more great gift ideas? Shop more Stila cosmetics here, or check out our post on the best eyeshadow palettes.

Price: $39

15. Samsonite Spin Trunk Spinner 25

Is her luggage looking a little worn? Upgrade her travel experience with this rugged suitcase from Samsonite. This bag will have her covered for holiday travel, vacations, or business trips.

Price: $164.71 and up, depending on color selected (at least 73 percent off MSRP)

16. West Side Story: 50th Anniversary Edition Box Set

If there's a woman in your life who loves musicals, this is an awesome (and inexpensive) gift idea. This Blu-Ray box set means that this classic musical will look even better than it did on VHS or DVD. In addition to the classic musical take on Romeo and Juliet, the box set includes cool extras like a disc of special features, a tribute CD, collectible postcards that feature movie poster variants, and a hardcover book with rare photos of the cast.

Price: $10.99 (84 percent off MSRP)

17. Canterbury Classics Box Set

This is a great gift for teachers, students, or anyone who loves curling up with a good book.

Price: $109.89 (37 percent off MSRP)

18. bliss Fabulips Pout-O-Matic Lip-Perfecting System

Cold winter winds mean itchy, dry skin. Many women experience both dry skin and painful chapped lips during the coldest months of the year. This cool kit from bliss helps to gently exfoliate lips, so they can better absorb crucial moisture from lip balms or salves. It can be used alone, with with the full Fabulips Treatment Kit.

Price: $36 (25 percent off MSRP)

19. Nostalgia Retro Series 3-in-1 Breakfast Station

If you live in a city, your kitchen may be very small, with limited cooking area. Help make her apartment a little more functional with this handy 3-in-1 breakfast station. One appliance does the work of a coffee maker, electric griddle, and toaster oven. This is a great gift for young adults, especially students who may not have access to a full kitchen.

Looking to help her upgrade her kitchen this holiday season? Check out our guides to the best waffle makers, Keurig 2.0 coffee makers, and cookware sets.

Price: $68.56

20. Misfit Wearables Shine Speedo Swim Plus Fitness Tracker

There are lots of ways to get fit and stay active during the winter months, but swimming is arguably the best. It’s a whole-body exercise, and it’s relatively low-impact. This fitness tracker from Misfit is specifically designed for swimmers. Unlike many other fitness trackers on the market today, this wearable doesn’t have any problems with getting wet. Speedo Shine’s advanced proprietary lap counting algorithm tracks laps accurately, no matter what type of stroke you use. The wearable also tracks steps and sleep, and monitors your runs and bike rides. All in all, it’s one of the most versatile fitness trackers on the market today.

Not sure if this fitness tracker is right for her? Check out some alternatives in our Fitbit comparison post, or read our Fitbit vs. Garmin guide. You might also want to check out our guide to the best fitness watches.

Price: $79.99

