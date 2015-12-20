Last Minute Holiday Gifts For Dad: 5 Cool Gadgets

Last Minute Holiday Gifts For Dad: 5 Cool Gadgets

  • Published
  • Updated

last minute gifts best presents for dad gadgets christmas 2015

Christmas is coming up quick, but a lot of us are still shopping. Don’t worry, if you haven’t found the perfect gift for dad yet, there is still time! These gadgets would be a perfect gift for any dad, whether it is your dad, your husband or a friend or family member. We’ve picked out the top tech gifts that can still ship in time for Christmas, whether your dad is a tech lover, a gamer, or just a regular guy who wouldn’t mind a device to make his life easier, you’ll find the perfect gift for him below. You can also check out our gift guides for men for more ideas, or shop around for dad gifts here.

1. IncrediSonic Virtual Reality Headset

IncrediSonic M700 VUE Series VR Glasses, Virtual Reality Headset, & Bluetooth Remote Gaming Controller, (Black) last minute gifts christmas best dad present

Surprise your gamer dad with the best present ever this Christmas – a virtual reality headset! Most dads grew up in the time when this was only a fantasy, but now they can experience virtual reality for themselves with the this virtual reality headset from Incredisonic is the perfect gadget for turning dad’s smartphone into the ultimate 3D headset for games and movies. It works seamlessly with over 300 apps for Android and iPhone, and lets you experience entertainment in a whole new way.

Browse all gamer gifts here.

Price: $44.94 & FREE Shipping (55%off MSRP)

Buy the IncrediSonic Virtual Reality Headset here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 5 Best Stocking Stuffers for Dads

2. Smartphone Controlled Paper Airplane

PowerUp 3.0 Smartphone Controlled Paper Airplane best gifts gadgets for dad last minute christmas

Just because he’s a dad doesn’t mean he has forgotten how to have some good old fashioned fun! This gadget takes paper airplanes to a whole new level, allowing you to control them in flight via your smartphone. This gift combines all of the things that dads love – tech, handiwork and nostalgia!

Click here for more fun tech gifts.

Price: $54.99 & FREE Shipping

Buy the Smartphone Controlled Paper Airplane

Read More From Heavy

Last-Minute Christmas Gifts for Men: 20 Unique Ideas

3. Audio-Technica Professional Studio Monitor Headphones

Audio-Technica ATH-M50x Professional Studio Monitor Headphones gadget gifts for dad last minute christmas

Does your dad love music? Help him take his passion to the next level with a set of professional quality studio monitor headphones. These headphones are the same ones that are used by recording studios to monitor artists while they are in the booth. This means they are the absolute best quality out there. They feature an extended frequency range with deep bass response and excellent sound isolation in a loud environment. Perfect for travel, or a staycation at home with loud kids running around!

Want to see more gifts for music lovers? Browse speakers and headphones here.

Price: $145 & FREE Shipping (39% off MSRP)

Buy the Audio-Technica Professional Studio Monitor Headphones here.

Read More From Heavy

Awesome Christmas Gifts: Last Minute Gift Ideas

4. Huawei Watch

huawei watch smart watch android ios iphone best gifts for dad last minute christmas shopping gadgets

Classy dads will love this smart watch from Huawei. It is made to look like a normal watch, but with an LCD screen that displays a smartphone-like screen when you get a call, text or other notification. It comes in five colors – stainless steel and leather (pictured), black on black, stainless steel and blue, gold and brown (pictured), or all stainless steel. You can get notifications for calls, text, alerts, apps and more with over 4000 Android Wear apps to choose from, including fitness tracking. It is compatible with most devices, including iPhones and Android.

If this watch isn’t quite your dad’s style, you can browse more smart watches here.

Price: $699.99 & FREE Shipping

Buy the Huawei Watch here.

Read More From Heavy

The Best Tech Gifts 2018

5. Escort Passport Radar/Laser Detector

Escort PASSPORT S55 Radar/Laser Detector with Accessories Combo Bundle (Blue) best last minute christmas present gift for dad

The Escort Passport Radar Detector is just what every man needs in his car. This device has adjustable sensitivity levels for highway, night time and slower driving speeds, and has an easy to read display right on the front to let you know how close a radar detector is. it comes with all of the accessories needed to start using it right away – suction cups to attach it to the windshield, a carrying case, and a deluxe SmartCord. This is a truly unique gift that any dad will appreciate!

Browse more car electronics gifts here.

Price: $199 & FREE Shipping (43% off MSRP)

Buy the Escort Passport Radar/Laser Detector here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 5 Best Last-Minute, Inexpensive Christmas Gifts

Want to see more gift ideas? Check out our gift guides for men to see some of the most awesome gifts for the special men in your life this Christmas 2015.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
Read More
, , , ,

3 Comments

3 Comments

shopping

I don’t know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else encountering problems with your website.
It appears like some of the written text within your posts are running
off the screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them too?
This may be a issue with my web browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
Thank you

Discuss on Facebook