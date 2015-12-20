Last Minute Holiday Gifts For Dad: 5 Cool Gadgets

Christmas is coming up quick, but a lot of us are still shopping. Don’t worry, if you haven’t found the perfect gift for dad yet, there is still time! These gadgets would be a perfect gift for any dad, whether it is your dad, your husband or a friend or family member. We’ve picked out the top tech gifts that can still ship in time for Christmas, whether your dad is a tech lover, a gamer, or just a regular guy who wouldn’t mind a device to make his life easier, you’ll find the perfect gift for him below. You can also check out our gift guides for men for more ideas, or shop around for dad gifts here.
1. IncrediSonic Virtual Reality Headset
Surprise your gamer dad with the best present ever this Christmas – a virtual reality headset! Most dads grew up in the time when this was only a fantasy, but now they can experience virtual reality for themselves with the this virtual reality headset from Incredisonic is the perfect gadget for turning dad’s smartphone into the ultimate 3D headset for games and movies. It works seamlessly with over 300 apps for Android and iPhone, and lets you experience entertainment in a whole new way.
Price: $44.94 & FREE Shipping (55%off MSRP)
Buy the IncrediSonic Virtual Reality Headset here.
2. Smartphone Controlled Paper Airplane
Just because he’s a dad doesn’t mean he has forgotten how to have some good old fashioned fun! This gadget takes paper airplanes to a whole new level, allowing you to control them in flight via your smartphone. This gift combines all of the things that dads love – tech, handiwork and nostalgia!
Click here for more fun tech gifts.
Price: $54.99 & FREE Shipping