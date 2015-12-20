Last Minute Holiday Gifts For Dad: 5 Cool Gadgets

3. Audio-Technica Professional Studio Monitor Headphones

Does your dad love music? Help him take his passion to the next level with a set of professional quality studio monitor headphones. These headphones are the same ones that are used by recording studios to monitor artists while they are in the booth. This means they are the absolute best quality out there. They feature an extended frequency range with deep bass response and excellent sound isolation in a loud environment. Perfect for travel, or a staycation at home with loud kids running around!

4. Huawei Watch

Classy dads will love this smart watch from Huawei. It is made to look like a normal watch, but with an LCD screen that displays a smartphone-like screen when you get a call, text or other notification. It comes in five colors – stainless steel and leather (pictured), black on black, stainless steel and blue, gold and brown (pictured), or all stainless steel. You can get notifications for calls, text, alerts, apps and more with over 4000 Android Wear apps to choose from, including fitness tracking. It is compatible with most devices, including iPhones and Android.

5. Escort Passport Radar/Laser Detector

The Escort Passport Radar Detector is just what every man needs in his car. This device has adjustable sensitivity levels for highway, night time and slower driving speeds, and has an easy to read display right on the front to let you know how close a radar detector is. it comes with all of the accessories needed to start using it right away – suction cups to attach it to the windshield, a carrying case, and a deluxe SmartCord. This is a truly unique gift that any dad will appreciate!

