If you’re searching for a totally amazing present for your special lady, why not blow her mind with an awesome piece (or maybe a few pieces) of designer jewelry? Sure… you’re thinking that designer jewelry is a budget buster. Honestly, it doesn’t have to be. You can find amazing deals on statement necklaces, gorgeous bracelets, red-carpet worthy dangle and drop earrings and sparkly rings for a lot less than you think. We’re talking Kate Spade New York, Kenneth Jay Lane, Trina Turk, Kenneth Cole and other outrageous designers whose jewelry will leave her breathless.

Make her birthday, anniversary, promotion or any other special occasion one she’ll never forget with a gift of jewelry she can enjoy now and eventually hand down to future generations. If you’re not sure where to start when it comes to designer jewelry, we’ve searched around for the most coveted pieces by fashion forward designers. What we’ve uncovered may totally shock you – incredible deals from fifty to more than eighty percent off. Since there’s no time like the present to buy your special woman an extraordinary gift, check out these Top 10 Best Deals on Designer Jewelry.

1. Best Designer Jewelry Deals: Kate Spade New York “Lady Marmalade” Mini Necklace

Shine on with this sparkling choker-length necklace from Kate Spade New York. The Lady Marmalade Mini-necklace glitters with a dozen crystal-encrusted balls dangling temptingly from a 16 inch gold-tone chain. A little bit subtle and a whole lot Broadway, this shimmery beauty is a fabulous accent for both day and evening wear. Its shorter length will add drama to a v-neck or crisp white shirt. Pair it with some extra long chains and a plunging neckline and every eye in the room will be on your Valentine girl. Add some sparkly Kate Spade earrings to complete the ensemble. Kate Spade New York has an amazing array of necklaces to pair with this little beauty.

Shop for more Kate Spade New York jewelry here.

Price: $68 (47 percent off MSRP)

2. Best Designer Jewelry Deals: Kenneth Jay Lane Gold and Black Enamel Cuff Bracelet

Timeless elegance. No two words better describe world-renowned jewelry designer Kenneth Jay Lane’s exquisite gold and black enamel cuff. Lane has designed extraordinary pieces for the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Jackie Onassis, and Lady Gaga to the Duchess of Windsor. This chunky cuff bracelet will look gorgeous on your girl. Perfect for everyday or elegant enough for the red carpet, the contemporary design will suit even the most discerning woman. An elegant gold and black enamel ring would be a perfect accent to this beautiful cuff. Some gorgeous gold hoop earrings would make another delightful addition to the ensemble.

Browse the entire Kenneth Jay Lane collection here.

Price: $85.24 (60 percent off MSRP)

3. Best Designer Jewelry Deals: Trina Turk Sole West Gold-Plated Large Hoop Earrings

Your lovely lady will look gorgeous sporting these fantastic earrings by Trina Turk. The long, gold-plated, leaf-shaped, hoop-style earrings offer added interested with a center section design reminiscent of the veins in leaves. Inspired by Trina’s collection of vintage jewelry, these earrings also reflect the optimistic, California vibe that inspires all her designs. These earrings are a fresh new take on pieces you can no longer find, often incorporating movement and color. For a more ornate take on the gold hoop earring, this Trina Turk design might be more your Valentine’s style. Trina Turk also makes great rings with retro styling.

Want to look at more jewelry designed by Trina Turk? Browse here.

Price: $39.93 (55 percent off MSRP)

4. Best Designer Jewelry Deals: Carolyn Pollack Sterling Silver Kyanite Ring

Prepare your sweetheart to be overwhelmed with compliments when you give her this gorgeous and sparkly ring by Carolyn Pollack. She’ll wow her friends with the bold, floral design and bursts of color. An oval cabochon of calming kyanite is paired with bold green faceted chrome diopside in a shimmering sterling silver mounting. The blue and green combo is the perfect way to hail the blue skies and fresh growth of spring. Carolyn Pollack works using interesting and unusual natural gems as in this gorgeous prehnite, turquoise and malachite cuff.

If you like sterling silver and natural gemstones, shop here for more of Carolyn Pollack’s unique designs.

Price: $59.99 (49 percent off MSRP)

5. Best Designer Jewelry Deals: Kenneth Cole New York Colored Bead Multi-Row Necklace

Your wife or girlfriend will be over the moon when she opens this perfect present. The bold, multi-strand necklace by Kenneth Cole New York features some of this spring’s hottest colors. The silver and gold-tone beads combine with dark umber and aqua colored stones to make a smart, sexy statement piece. Gathered up with dark turquoise cording, this will be one of her favorite and most versatile necklaces. Kenneth Cole also makes an awesome beaded bracelet that matches perfectly with this necklace.

For more of Kenneth Cole’s award-winning jewelry designs, browse here.

Find Kenneth Cole’s great women’s fashion designs here.

Price: $18.91 (55 percent off MSRP)

6. Best Designer Jewelry Deals: Tory Burch Evie Crystal Stone Drop Earrings

As brilliant as a little black dress, these black bow tie and crystal-stone earrings suspend a lustrous drop-shaped Swarovski pearl from a jewel-studded looped knot. Finished with a faceted stud surrounded by baguettes, this style will add a dramatic element to everyday and evening looks. Your sweetie will want to wear them with a classy scoop-neck dress or sexy sweater and a classic “up do”, so keep shopping and get her clothes and jewelry too.

Tory Burch designs jewelry, handbags, and many other women’s accessories. Find them here.

Price: $95 (58 percent off MSRP)

7. Best Designer Jewelry Deals: Artisanica 18K Gold & Sterling Silver Amethyst Multi-Gemstone Cuff Bracelet

This stylish cuff offers the essence of simplicity, but the undeniable elegance and shine of the sterling silver and 18k gold beams femininity and charm. Your sweetie will swoon over the shimmering amethysts that adorn the beginning and end of this bracelet by Artisanica. With nearly four and a half carats of gemstones, this little beauty will be her go-to jewelry choice for everyday wear and special occasions. The glittering topaz and peridot accents add sparkle while the 18k gold highlights add shine. If she loves amethyst, but prefers a toggle style bracelet, no worries, Artisanica has a wide variety of styles. They also feature jewelry with gorgeous blue topaz, beguiling golden citrine, or turquoise embellishments.

If you love the look of Artisanica jewelry, you’ll find lots more to browse through here.

Price: $169.99 (72 percent off MSRP)

8. Best Designer Jewelry Deals: HinsonGayle Gemstone & Genuine Freshwater Pearl Lariat Necklace

Made for your boho-chic babe, this western style double lariat necklace will lasso her heart. An Artisan Collection design, this necklace is intricately handwoven from an alluring mix of lustrous white pearls and polished reconstituted turquoise chunks. Made of two open-ended ropes, each can be worn individually or layered. The strands are approximately 42 inches each. Your sweetheart can achieve different looks by being creative with the variety of draping and looping techniques possible. The strands can also be wrapped as chunky multi-strand bracelets with dangling ends. HinsonGayle sets the standard when it comes to freshwater pearl jewelry. Check out this Cleopatra style pearl necklace. They also make more traditional pearl strands.

If you’d like to shop for different kinds of pearl jewelry, you can do that here.

Price: $196 (72 percent off MSRP)

9. Best Designer Jewelry Deals: Charles Winston Sterling Silver Chandelier Drop Earrings

She’ll be red carpet ready and runway worthy when she sports these glittering chandelier earrings by Charles Winston. With more than 24 carats of cubic zirconia, these gorgeous beauties look like they cost thousands of dollars more. Charles Winston has been dressing the stars for decades and this great line of jewelry will let you celebrate the secret celebrity inside your woman. Charles Winston makes gorgeous drop earrings in diamond white cubic zirconia that are equally dramatic. To completely knock her socks off, present her with this over-the-top Charles Winston ring.

Check out all the Hollywood red-carpet-worthy designs by Charles Winston right here.

Price: $200.46 (50 percent off MSRP)

10. Best Designer Jewelry Deals: 74 Carat Sterling Silver Natural Citrine Necklace

This amazing citrine necklace from Ark Angel Alchemy is composed of more than 74 carats of warm, natural golden citrine. Your lady will be overwhelmed when she opens this stylish sparkler. Modern and classic at the same time, this could be the go-to necklace for work or for play. Imagine her draping this around her neck with a great open-collared shirt, designer jeans and boots. The stylish design is great for a more organic girl who likes her jewelry unusual and unique. Both a statement necklace and fine jewelry, find her a perfect pair of earrings to go with it and it will become a piece that’s handed down through generations.

Find more organically-styled jewelry from Ark Angel Alchemy here.

Price: $224.97 (84 percent off MSRP)

