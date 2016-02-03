Valentines Candy: Top 10 Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas

Looking for the perfect sweet treat for your sweetheart this Valentines day? Chocolates are a classic Valentines gift because they are such a guilty pleasure – everyone loves chocolates, but it is so much more enjoyable when they are given to you by a loved one. You can get these chocolates for your honey to enjoy herself (or himself) or you can get them to share on a special, romantic night in. Or, if you are shopping for a special friend, family member, or coworker, any of these chocolates would make a nice “thinking of you this Valentines” day surprise!

1. Lindt Chocolate Valentine Frog Prince Tin

This frog prince tin is sure to please for the special guy or gal in your life! He may not turn into prince charming when you kiss him, but he sure is delicious! The chocolates are made of the finest quality Swiss chocolate from Lindt and would make a great fun gift for anyone you want to surprise this Valentines day.

Price: $85.67 & FREE Shipping

2. Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Lovers Popcorn Pizza

If your sweetheart loves pizza (and who doesn’t?) they will especially love this chocolate salted caramel chocolate pizza from NomNom Delights. This sweet treat looks just like a delicious pizza made with a popcorn rust, chocolate sauce and sprinkles for cheese. It even comes in it’s own pizza box! You can also get a double mint Oreo flavored chocolate pizza for $32.97 (Click Here to Buy)

Price: $29.93 & FREE Shipping on orders over $35

3. Valentines Day Toolbox of Chocolates

If you are looking for the perfect valentine’s chocolate gift for your man, look no further! This toolbox chocolate gift box is the perfect gift for him. It is chock full of Ghirardelli chocolates, including squares and bars, and the toolbox makes a nice keepsake after the chocolate has been eaten.

Price: $58.95 & FREE Shipping

4. Red Rose of Passion Bouquet and Scharffen Berger Chocolate

Can’t decide between getting flowers or chocolate for your sweetheart this Valentine’s day? Good news – you don’t have to choose! This gift pack from KaBloom includes 12 long stemmed red roses with a vase, and a three-pack of gourmet Scharffen Berger chocolate. The chocolate bars include bittersweet, semi sweet and extra rich milk chocolate. The flowers come packaged with stems sealed in 12oz of water so they arrive fresh and beautiful as when they were cut.

Price: $56.89

5. Taza Chocolate Mexicano Disc Classic Collection

This gift pack from Taza Chocolate is perfect for anyone who loves organic, fair trade chocolate that is unlike anything else on the market. Taza chocolate is sourced from organic farms in Mexico and is stone ground, giving it a unique flavor and texture that is rustic and delicious. The flavors included in this gift pack are truly unique – cinnamon, salt & pepper, guajilo chili, salted almond, vanilla and coffee.

Price: $25.96 & FREE Shipping on orders over $35

6. 36 Piece Godiva Red Ribbon Gift Box

This chocolate gift box from Godiva is the most classic Valentines gift that you can give. It contains 36 of Godiva’s most famous and well loved chocolates, including dark, white, milk and classic Belgian fillings like ganache, praline, caramel, fruits and nuts. This gift box has become an icon of its own with its gold exterior and big red bow. If you are stuck on what to give this Valentines day, you can’t go wrong with a classic like this!

Price: $50 & FREE Shipping

7. Cupid’s Bark Box from Sugar Plum Chocolates

This sweet pink bark box would make the perfect chocolately gift for anyone that needs a little bit of spoiling on Valentines Dat. It is packaged in a stylish and adorable bento box and contains the most popular chocolate bark flavors from Sugar Plum Chocolates, including strawberry dark chocolate, strawberry cookie crunch, dark and white chocolate strawberry bark and strawberry and cream bark.

Price: $24.95 & FREE Shipping on orders over $35

8. Hershey’s Miniatures Assortment Gift Tin

If you are shopping for a Hershey’s lover, this gift tin is the ultimate treat! The 11 pound tin is a mix of Hershey’s kisses, Reese’s miniatures and Hershey’s miniatures. It also makes a nice keepsake when the chocolate has been eaten up.

Price: $151.48 & FREE Shipping

9. Art of Appreciation Chocolate Decadence Gift Basket

Art of Appreciation sells some of the best and most well thought out gift baskets out there, and this Chocolate Decadence basket is no exception. It is full of all different kinds of gourmet chocolates that will please anyone’s tastes, including chocolate covered nuts, chocolate cookies, chocolate bars, truffles, chocolate caramels, fudge, and more.

Price: $69.99 & FREE Shipping

10. Dagoba Chocolate Assortment Gift Jar

This gift jar from Dagoba is full of the best quality organic chocolate, unlike some other gift baskets that use run of the mill chocolates in fancy packaging, Dagoba is delicious and wholesome from the inside out. The jar comes packed with a rich assortment of dark chocolates including New Moon dark chocolate, Lavender Blueberry dark chocolate, Xocolatl dark chocolate and even some sweet milk chocolates in there as well. The jar can be reused afterwards as well, or filled back up with even more delicious organic chocolates!

Price: $47.13 & FREE Shipping

