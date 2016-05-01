Top 10 Best Gifts for Mother-in-Law on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is not just for your own biological mom, it is for all kinds of moms – grandmothers, step moms, and yes, even your mother in law! In laws do not have the best reputation in our culture, especially mothers in law, but remember, your husband or wife would not be here without her so she is definitely due some appreciation! Some people are blessed with sweet mothers in law who they get along with great, but even if your mother in law is hard to love, Mother’s Day is a perfect time to show her that you still appreciate her for raiding your partner to be the man or woman that you love! The gifts in this list would suit a mother in law of any taste, whether she is a homebody, outgoing, a food lover, or even if she has her own funky, quirky style.

If you need a gift for mom right away and do not want to wait for shipping, click here to browse our favorite last minute Mother’s Day gifts.

1. Spafinder Gift Card

What could be a better gift than a relaxing spa day? Spafinder is a service that works all over the country and allows users to find spas and wellness centers near them. Services range from massage and facials to yoga, acupuncture and even botox! This gift card can be used to indulge any of her favorite activities. If she loves to lounge, a relaxing deep tissue massage would be perfect. If she is a fitness queen, she can use it for pilates classes or a fitness bootcamp. If she is super stylish, it can even be used for hair cuts and color treatments. Best of all, it is delivered wirelessly to her email so it is the easiest gift to give – just click purchase and you are good to go!

For more spa themed gifts to spoil her with, click here.

Price: $100 or any amount you choose

2. Swarovski Slake White Deluxe Bracelet

If you really want to wow your mother in law this year, don’t get her a played out and stale piece of jewelry that she will never wear. Necklaces are usually the go to gift, but why not change it up and get her a bracelet instead? This gorgeous gemstone encrusted cuff from Swarovski will really make a statement. It is an instant classic with clean lines and subtle graduation of crystal colors. It has a fresh, urban style but it is not so loud that it will outshine your mother in law’s natural style. If white is not her color, it comes in a variety of other hues to choose from as well.

Want to see more fashionable bracelets? Click here to browse jewelry gifts.

Price: $69 and FREE Shipping

3. French Home 3 Piece Connoisseur Cheese Set

If your mother in law is the type that loves to entertain, she will really love this gorgeous olive wood cheese knife set. It is made by French Home so you know it is of the best possible quality. The set comes with three cheese knives for serving a variety of cheeses of all different levels of hardness, from aged parmesan right on to soft chevre. This set would make a great addition to any Mother’s Day brunch!

For more kitchenware gifts, click here.

Price: $67.99 and FREE Shipping

4. SodaStream Fountain Jet Home Soda Maker Starter Kit







Mother’s Day is the time to spoil your mother in law and get her something that she normally would not get herself. if she is a fitness lover or a healthy eater (or both!), then a SodaStream will be be the perfect for her. Sodas taste great, but they are full of artificial flavorings, GMO high fructose corn syrup, and more unsavory ingredients. With a SodaStream, she can create her own fizzy drinks and flavor them with fresh juice, essential oils, or flavored teas. This can also be a great gift for a woman who wants to start eating healthier but does not know where to start. Not only that, it is fun!

For more healthy living gift options, click here.

Price: $88.99 and FREE Shipping

5. NEST Fragrances Scented Classic Candle

When all else fails, you really can not go wrong with a lovely scented candle. Next Fragrances is known for their subtle yet beautiful candle fragrances, that will enhance the mood in a room without overpowering your senses. The candle is a simple glass design so it will go with any decor. There is subtle striped glass etching on the glass vessel for a touch of style, and the candle will burn for up to 50 hours. This candle comes in three scents – fresh Grapefruit, cleansing Bamboo or exotic Moroccan Amber.

For more scented candle gift options, click here.

Price: $40

6. Tag Drink Dispenser

This beautiful clear glass and work drink dispenser from Tag is a thoughtful as well as decorative gift for yoru mother in law. If she is a fitness lover or healthy eater, she will appreciate the reminder to stay hydrated. If she loves good decor, she will happily displaythis dispenser on her kitchen counter. If she is an entertainer and hosts parties often, she will love to fill it with colorful, fruity drinks for her guests. This gift is a winner for a woman of any taste and style!

For more home goods from Tag, click here.

Price: $72.84 and FREE Shipping

7. Ironwood Gourmet Acacia Wood Round Paddle Board

Ironwood Gourmet has created a beautiful and functional piece that your mother in law can display in her ktichen proudly, letting everyone know who gifted it to her! This paddle board functions as a cutting board, serving board, or just a beautiful decoration for a stylish kitchen. It is 12 inches in diameter and 1/2 inch thick, and comes in either a dark or a light wood finish.

For more kitchen decor, click here.

Price: $36.99 (5 percent off MSRP)

8. Chemex 10-Cup Coffee Maker

Coffee lovers rejoice! The iconic Chemex coffee maker is an ideal Mother’s Day gift for your mother in law if she is a coffee drinker. Even if she likes going out for fancy lattes and has never made her own cup of Joe, the Chemex is a gorgeous addition to her kitchen that she will love learning to use. Even when not in use, the Chemex will look great on any kitchen counter.

For more gifts for coffee lovers, click here.

Price: $41 (11 percent off MSRP)

9. Anne Klein Women’s Rose Gold-Tone Diamond-Accented Bracelet Watch

If your mother in law is a classy woman with great style, she needs a watch to match her personality. Watches make great statement jewelry pieces because they are naturally bigger than a regular bracelet, so they have the chance to be flashy without looking like she is showing off. This diamond accented watch from Anne Klein is the perfect mix of elegance and flash, with a rose-gold tole and a single diamond at the 12:00 position. Best of all, it comes with free one-day shipping so you can get it in time for Mother’s Day, even if you order at the last minute!

For more Anne Klein jewelry and apparel, click here.

Price: $56.24 and FREE Shipping and returns (25 percent off MSRP)

10. 2013 J Vineyards & Winery Russian River Valley Pinot Noir



Sometimes, the best gift of all is the most simple thing, like a nice bottle of wine. This classy bottle is a 2013 Piot Noir from J Wineyards & Winery in the Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, California. They were founded in 1986 and are well known for their sustainable farming practices and rich wines. She’ll love this bottle, whether she is familiar with the winery or they are new to her.

For more wine selections, click here.

Price: $41.99

Want to see more gift ideas? Check out our Mother’s Day gift guides for more great ideas!

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.