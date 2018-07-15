National Ice Cream Day 2018: Ice Cream Deals Near Me

It’s hot outside. It’s summertime. You want to relax with ice cream anyway. And today, you have an extra excuse to eat as much ice cream as you want, because it’s National Ice Cream Day! Several chains are celebrating by offering special deals on our favorite frozen treat.

Ice Cream Deals You Need to Know About

I am a free small DQ BLIZZARD treat and when you download and register the new DQ® App, I will be yours. Download now! https://t.co/mQ64S3bHt9 pic.twitter.com/ssyrRgeqjf — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) July 5, 2018

Dairy Queen: Get a free small Blizzard when you download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account. Locations here.

Dippin’ Dots: Free mini cup at stores and shopping center locations. Click here to find a spot near you.

Baskin Robbins: The chain is offering several deals to customers who download the mobile app. Click here to find locations. The discounts include:

– $2 off a medium Milkshake

– Buy one, get one free cone

– Buy one, get one free 99-cent sundae

– DoorDash customers can get a free single scoop on their order of $10 or more

NEW FreakShakes are both ridiculous and delicious. They’re Deliculous. Ridilicious…Whatever, they are the best! pic.twitter.com/ikCXN8JSvJ — Baskin-Robbins (@BaskinRobbins) July 13, 2018

The store is also using the unofficial holiday to launch its latest creation called Freak Shakes. They come in 3 flavors: Unicorn, Oreo ‘n Cookies and Donut Shop.

Cold Stone Creamery: Buy one, get one free cone when you sign up for their rewards app. The chain is also offering a $10 eGift when you purchase $30 worth of gift cards online. Locations here.

Graeter’s: The chain is celebrating its 148th birthday this weekend by offering $1.48 cones at all locations. Click here for locations.

Whole Foods Markets: You can get two pints of Ben & Jerry’s and/or Talenti for $6 at participating Whole Foods locations. Amazon Prime members will get an additional 10% discount. Click here for locations.

Vanilla is America’s Favorite Flavor of Ice Cream

Some fun facts for you to share today:– The typical American eats about 23 pounds of ice cream per year! 40% of Americans admit that they have eaten an entire pint in one sitting by themselves.– About 1.54 billion gallons of ice cream and related frozen desserts were produced in the U.S. in 2015

What is your favorite flavor? According to a survey by the International Dairy Foods Association, vanilla is the flavor that we are enjoying the most often!

Here’s the top 10:

1. Vanilla

2. Chocolate

3. Cookies N’ Cream

4. Mint Chocolate Chip

5. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

6. Buttered Pecan

7. Cookie Dough

8. Strawberry

9. Moose Tracks

10. Neapolitan

We Can Thank Ronald Reagan for National Ice Cream Day

You can thank our 40th president for National Ice Cream Day. Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation in 1984 designating July as National Ice Cream Month and July 15th as National Ice Cream Day.

The proclamation reads, “Ice cream is a nutritious and wholesome food, enjoyed by over ninety percent of the people in the United States. It enjoys a reputation as the perfect dessert and snack food. Over eight hundred and eighty-seven million gallons of ice cream were consumed in the United States in 1983.

The ice cream industry generates approximately $3.5 billion in annual sales and provides jobs for thousands of citizens. Indeed, nearly ten percent of all the milk produced by the United States dairy farmers is used to produce ice cream, thereby contributing substantially to the economic well-being of the Nation’s dairy industry.

The Congress, by Senate Joint Resolution 298, has designated July 1984 as “National Ice Cream Month,” and July 15, 1984, as “National Ice Cream Day,” and authorized and requested the President to issue a proclamation in observance of these events.

Now, Therefore, I, Ronald Reagan, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim July 1984 as National Ice Cream Month and July 15, 1984, as National Ice Cream Day, and I call upon the people of the United States to observe these events with appropriate ceremonies and activities.”