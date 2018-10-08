10 Best Last Minute Halloween Costumes for Women (2018)

Halloween is just days away and that doesn’t leave you much time to find the perfect Halloween costume if you haven’t pulled something together yet. Don’t fret. With Amazon Prime, you can score two-day shipping on so many amazing Halloween costumes. If you’re not already signed up, it’s easy and the first month is free.
To help you narrow down the options, we’ve pulled together 10 awesome costumes for women that are simple, fun, and recognizable. If you don’t have the time to wait for a delivery, we’ve also provided some helpful hints on how you can re-create these looks using things you might already own.
Shop our picks below.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spandex Printed Glow-In-The-Dark Skeleton Catsuit
Our Review
Opt for a costume that’s both sexy and scary with this skeleton body suit that happens to glow in the dark. Made with a polyester spandex blend, the body suit is super flattering, hugging everything in and providing just enough stretch to give it a versatile fit.
If you need this before it can be delivered via Amazon Prime, this costume is easy to recreate at home. Simply find an old pair of black leggings and a black long sleeve tee and make your own bones. White paint is the more permanent option but white paper can easily be cut out and pinned or tapped on as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rubie’s Women’s Despicable Me Minion Costume
Our Review
Adults can enjoy dressing up like the characters from their favorite animated movies just as much as children. Unlike most cheap costumes, this jumpsuit is made with 75 percent cotton, making it extremely soft and comfortable. It also has a bit of stretch in the fabric, which means you won’t feel restricted. The costume kit includes the blue denim jumpsuit with shoulder straps and a yellow jersey stretch knit top. While the goggles aren’t included, you can purchase them inexpensively with two-day delivery.
Need this costume even quicker? Make it at home with a denim jumpsuit, a yellow t-shirt, and some glasses or goggles you have around the house.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fun World Women’s Peace Love Hippie Costume
Our Review
Get groovy this Halloween with a hippie costume, bringing back the vibes from decades past. With a fringe covered vest, tons of peace signs, and boot covers that complete the look, you’ll have everything you need to look like you stepped straight out of the ’70s.
Need this in a pinch? Find a sheath dress in a muted hue, tie a headband around your head, and paint a few hearts and peace signs on your face. These John Lennon inspired glasses can be delivered in two days and are worth the $10 investment.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fun World Women’s Retro Miss Mouse Costume
Our Review
Let’s be honest, Minnie Mouse costumes are almost entirely about the ears, so even if you don’t want to buy the whole outfit, you can have these in your hands by tomorrow. If you do want to purchase the whole kit and caboodle, the costume comes with the red polka dot dress as well as the Minnie Mouse gloves and ear headpiece.
Recreate this look at home with a red dress, some felt ears, and some black paint on your nose.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Music Legs Women’s Plus-Size High Class Nerd
Our Review
This adorable school girl costume is sure to turn heads. It features a lace trimmed skirt with flirty feminine details, a long sleeve collared shirt, and adjustable suspenders. Knee high socks and nerdy costume glasses are must have items to make the look.
Want to build this costume at home? All you need is a mini skirt and a few items from a man’s closet to pull off this sexy school girl costume. A tie, some suspenders, and some glasses will do the trick.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rasta Imposta Flag USA Dress
Our Review
Who says American flags are only appropriate for the 4th of July? Go for a patriotic look this Halloween with this fun and festive flag costume. The single sleeve dress fits women size 4 through 10, and since it’s not form fitting, the fit is fairly versatile.
Have an American Flag at home? With a sewing machine and some of the correct undergarments, you can make your own American flat costume with ease.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Plus-Size Grand Slam Sporty Baseball Costume
Our Review
Calling all sports fans. If you’re in search of a last minute Halloween costume, dressing up as your favorite professional athlete is a breeze. Purchase an adorable jersey dress costume like the one above (especially made for plus-size women). This costume includes cap shorts to wear underneath the super short dress for extra coverage.
No time to wait? Grab an oversized jersey out of your husband’s or boyfriend’s closet and you’ll be able to replicate this look almost identically. Don’t forget the accessories like a baseball glove, a football helmet, or even a basketball.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Thing 1 Tute Costume
Our Review
If you’re looking for a last minute couple’s costume, it doesn’t get much simpler than going as Thing 1 and Thing 2 this Halloween. This costume dresses up the standard Thing 1 and Thing 2 shirts with a skirt, headband, and belt, but you can create your own Thing 1 and Thing 2 costumes with any of these Prime eligible accessories.
Need this costume right away? Two red shirts and a printer is all you need. Print the logo and secure it on your shirts and you and a friend will be Halloween ready.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Athena Women’s Greek Goddess Halloween Costume
Our Review
Dress up as a simple and stunning Greek goddess this Halloween with a long flowing white dress and all of the necessary gold accents. This costume is available in sizes small, medium, large, and extra-large, all at reasonable prices. Most sizes can be ordered for next day delivery if you’re really in a time crunch.
Create something similar at home with a simple white sheet or a white dress and some gold jewelry. Don’t forget a gold Greek goddess headband for the perfect costume accessory.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Costume Culture Women’s Cat Kit
Our Review
One of the easiest last minute costumes to pull off on short notice is a cat costume. Sure, it’s not the most original or creative, but there’s a reason that it’s become a go-to for women. Pair any black ensemble that’s already in your closet with this kit, which includes plush cat ears, a tail and a bow tie.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.