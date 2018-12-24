Are the Banks Open or Closed on Christmas Eve & Day 2018?

Christmas Day is December 25, 2018 and the banks are closed, just as any government offices and credit unions. When it comes to today, Christmas Eve, most banks are open, but some operate on holiday hours, which means that their hours may be shortened so that employees can close early to be with their loved ones or get ready for the holiday. Credit unions are also generally closed on Christmas. Welcome Federal Credit Union and the Allegan Credit Union are two credit unions that will definitely be closed.

Bank of America, Chase, SunTrust Bank, Wells Fargo, Citibank, Capital One, you name it, will all be closed on Christmas Day 2018. All banks are closed, though some used to have various in-store branches with limited hours on Christmas in previous years. Go Banking Rates previously stated that the reason banks are closed on Christmas Day, but not Christmas Eve, is this, “Generally, banks open and close in accordance with Federal Reserve bank holidays. Unlike Christmas Day, Christmas Eve is not a bank holiday recognized by the Federal Reserve, which means it will be open and operating, offering behind-the-scenes support for banks and transactions; this is why most banks will be open on Christmas Eve.”

The closed banks will resume normal services the day after Christmas, on December 26, 2018. Should you wish to check your local bank branch, you can find banks here in order to search the bank tracker system. Some institutions, however, may have their own operating schedules for Christmas Eve. As far as bank transfers go, any transactions made on the Christmas holiday will not be processed until the following business day. Check deposits will not clear until the next business day as well. Online banking, mobile banking and ATMs will still be in operation.

There will be no mail delivery on Christmas Day, as USPS branches will not be running, public libraries are closed, all federal offices will be shut down and courts will also be closed. All libraries should be closed, and trash collection should pick back up by Wednesday, the 26th. As far as school closings go, they are all closed on Christmas, as well as some of the days surrounding the holiday, unless noted by the individual school district. Some schools may make up snow or weather days during the holiday break, but not on Christmas Day. Many schools have off until after the New Year. Most pharmacies are closed for the Christmas holiday as well.

In many areas, parking meters may be free and there are also restaurant deals and store sales going on. State, local and federal offices are all closed for the Christmas holiday. This means that the stock market is closed as well. When it comes to television shows, a lot of programs assume their regular schedules, while others are on hold for the holiday.

Christmas Day is always held on the 25th of December. Additional federal holidays, where bank hours are affected include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Independence Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, Labor Day, and Memorial Day.