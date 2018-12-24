Is Kroger Open on Christmas Eve 2018? [Store Hours]

It’s the most wonderful time of year, when we enjoy the Christmas holidays and meet with family and friends. Christmas Eve might be the busiest day of all, because everyone’s off work but also preparing for the big holiday. That’s why many shoppers are wondering if Kroger locations are open on Christmas Eve. For those of you who still have some Christmas shopping and meal planning to do, most Kroger stores are open on Christmas Eve. So you’re in luck. Kroger doesn’t typically have a policy of closing the day before Christmas. (But they will be closed on Christmas Day, so stop by now while you can.)

Of course, some local stores’ holiday hours can vary. So you would be best off calling your local Kroger and confirming the hours. You can find the nearest Kroger and its phone number here. (Click on “Select Store” at the top of the page to enter your ZIP Code and find your nearest store.) You can also call 1-800-576-4377 to find out your local Kroger’s hours and phone number

Kroger stores are typically only closed on one holiday: Christmas Day. So that means if you’ve forgotten something at the last minute for that Christmas meal, then Kroger might be a good option for you today. Because some Kroger stores are open 24 hours, you can even stop by late Christmas Eve if you need to pick up something before Christmas day. But remember — since the stores are all closed on Christmas Day, you’ll need to call your local store if you’re planning a late-night run near midnight. Some stores might close early.

Make sure you call your local Kroger store before you show up. Many stores are open 24 hours, but some may have special Christmas Eve hours and could be closing early. For example, most Kroger grocery stores open around 6 a.m. and close around midnight. But some might close a little early on Christmas Eve. So you’ll definitely want to call first or check your local store’s hours online before heading over.

Kroger has pretty much whatever you need for Christmas if you’re planning a meal. They have a holiday meal and entertaining guide that includes some must-try main dishes and party-pleasing appetizer ideas. They also have crafty cocktails and wine, including sparkling cider and sparkling apple and grape juice varieties for those who are trying to avoid alcohol. Kroger also has many holiday spreads that you might enjoy, and items to stock up on in your pantry so you don’t run out. Kroger even has a hosting a decor guide that includes flowers you can buy. And of course, don’t forget those trash bags for when you need to clean up wrapping paper or other things around the house after a gathering of friends or family.

If you’re planning ahead for New Year’s, Kroger has you covered there too. You can get all sorts of items from Kroger to help you ring in the New Year. These include Happy New Year glitter headbands, Happy New Year fireworks or confetti plates, New Year light-up glitter glasses, New Year napkins, glitter top hats and other party hats, disco beads, necklaces, noisemakers, foil banners, flutes, tiaras, streamers, and more.