Valentine’s Day Trivia, Quizzes & Riddles 2019

Valentine’s Day is tomorrow and for teachers or parents looking to celebrate the holiday with their students or children, trivia and quizzes are sugar-free solutions to entertaining those wee tykes. (Just kidding—don’t skimp on those conversation hearts or marshmallow chocolate hearts or there will be hell to pay!)

Here are a few fun sites and games you can check out to incorporate into your kids’ Valentine’s Day.

Riddles.com is a fun place to start for all your Valentine’s Day riddle needs. This section has holiday-themed riddles you can use that would be perfect for a classroom or conversation around the dinner table. Here are a few fun examples that the site has to offer.

“I have a heart that never beats, I have a home but I never sleep. I can take a mans house and build anothers, And I love to play games with my many brothers. I am a king among fools. Who am I?”(Answer: The King of Hearts in a deck of cards.)

“A doctor and a bus driver are both in love with the same woman, an attractive girl named Sarah. The bus driver had to go on a long bustrip that would last a week. Before he left, he gave Sarah seven apples. Why?” (Answer: An Apple A Day Keeps The Doctor Away!)

The site also features math riddles, Halloween and Thanksgiving games, and more.

For those looking for Valentine’s Day-themed trivia, Cori George at Hey, Let’s Make Stuff has everything you need. As per her site, “Test your knowledge of all things St. Valentine, Cupid, chocolate, and hearts with this fun printable Valentine’s Day Trivia! Perfect for trivia night or as a fun Valentine’s Day activity. Show off your smarts or learn something new!”

The printable Valentine’s Day trivia game offers 20 fun Valentine’s Day facts. Some questions are harder than others, like who invented the box of chocolates or what year were conversation hearts invented? The trivia game is perfect for adults, teens, and older kids, but may be tricky for youngsters. Sign up for the site’s newsletter and get the trivia game emailed directly to your inbox.

If you’re hungry for more trivia, Reader’s Digest has a trivia quiz on their site called If You Can’t Pass This Quiz, You’re Not Ready for Valentine’s Day. A few of the sample questions include:

The Bronx Zoo lets you name an animal after your lover on Valentine’s Day. What is it? And: Which movie was NOT released on Valentine’s Day? The answers may surprise you!

Last but certainly not least, Pinterest has tons of ideas for Valentine’s Day quizzes, trivia, and mini-games. Kids will have fun trying to place each of these candy bars, while word scrambles, word searches, trivia questions, Valentine’s Day scattergories, and a conversation hearts game can certainly pass the time and entertain kids of all ages.

For kids of all ages who want to celebrate the holiday, a little candy and a lot of fun can go a long way.