Dairy Queen on Easter 2019: Hours Open, Specials, Promos & Free Items

Wanting to enjoy some delicious Dairy Queen for Easter 2019? You’re in luck! Not only is Dairy Queen open on Easter 2019, but there are some great specials and promos that you can take advantage of if you’re wanting to enjoy a special Easter holiday treat. Read on for more details.

Most Dairy Queen locations are open on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, but a few are closed. You should call in advance to make sure your local store is open. For example, although many locations are open, the Dairy Queen in Niles, Michigan shared that they will be closed on Easter Sunday:

This Dairy Queen in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio is also closed on Easter:

Meanwhile, this Dairy Queen in Galion, Ohio is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

So it’s important to call your local store to find out if they’re open.

In addition, many Dairy Queen locations have specials for Easter Sunday too, and some are unique to their location. Here are some specials that you might want to take advantage of.

Dairy Queen Easter-themed cakes are a great idea. Many stores will let you choose the design you want. If you’re trying to get a last-minute Easter cake, you may need to go with whatever they still have in stock. But you can also try to order a themed cake if they have availability or if you don’t mind enjoying the cake on Easter Monday or a little later. You can order a cake through DQCakes.com or in the store.

One of the themed cakes is a Happy Easter cake with carrot frosting on top of a signature fudge and crunch cake. You can also build your own cake at DQCakes.com. When I entered my location, I had to pick a specific store and then was given a list of DQ cakes, Blizzard Cakes, and Treatzza Pizzas to choose from.

Some Dairy Queen stores have their own cake decorators who make specialized cakes, which means you should chat with your local Dairy Queen about design options. Here’s one from Amherst:

If cakes aren’t your thing, there are many other fun options for Easter.

Dairy Queen has introduced the Dreamsicle Dipped Cone this season. It’s an original cone dipped in an Orange Creamsicle flavor coating.

An Orange Julius shake is also an option in some locations. It’s a delicious strawberry banana premium fruit smoothie.

The blizzard of the month is the Oreo Cookie Jar Blizzard. It’s made of Oreo cookie pieces, chocolate chip cookie dough, and fudge.

The @Oreo Cookie Jar BLIZZARD of the Month has your two favorite cookies in one treat. Look at that lil guy go! #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/7jQJ95qjKY — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) April 11, 2019

Dairy Queen is also offering a Chicken & Waffles Basket right now with fries and syrup.

There are no words to describe the happiness and deliciousness of the NEW DQ Chicken & Waffles Basket. Only mmm’s. #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/ObLueVnrdo — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) April 18, 2019

You might also be able to get some special deals through the Dairy Queen mobile app. Download the new DQ Mobile App and you can get a cheeseburger and small milkshake for just $3.99. The coupon is good through Easter Day. (NOTE: This DQ Mobile App is not valid for people in Texas. Scroll down to the end of this story for details about the Texas mobile app.) Many local Dairy Queen stores offer their own “deals of the day” through the mobile app.

In Maysville Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana, a different deal of the day is offered every day through the app or posted on their page.

You might also want to check in with your local Dairy Queen. Sometimes they’ll offer specials you won’t see at every store. For example, the Dairy Queen in Mauriceville is offering a Hungr-Buster for just $3. Some other Texas locations are offering the same deal.

Meanwhile on the East Coast, eight locations are offering a scallop basket over Easter weekend:

If you’re in Texas, you can also get the DQ Texas mobile app for extra specials. After five visits with $5 or more spent, you’ll get a free treat and other rewards. This is the mobile app that you must use if you’re in Texas, rather than the other DQ Mobile App listed above.