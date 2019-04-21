Is Publix Open on Easter 2019?

Happy Easter 2019! Whether you ran out of supplies at home before an Easter gathering or you just want to grab something special for the Easter basket, you may need to get some last-minute supplies at a grocery store near you. If you’re thinking about Publix, we have good news. All Publix stores and pharmacies are closed on Easter 2019.

Publix’s holiday store hours webpage explains the hours here for every current holiday. You can find the exact time your local Publix will open near you on the store locator page here.

According to Publix’s website: “All stores and pharmacies will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 21, so that our associates can share the day with family and friends. We’ll be back to our regular hours on Monday, April 22, for your convenience.”

This is different from what Publix does on New Year’s Eve and Day. On those holidays Publix is open, but often with limited hours depending on the store. On Christmas Eve Publix is open, but it’s closed on Christmas Day. Publix stores are also closed on Thanksgiving so employees can spend the holiday with family and friends. So Publix being closed on Easter actually isn’t unusual at all.

If you’re looking for some New Year’s recipes, you can find great recipes on Publix’s website here. So if you have all the ingredients and just need some help putting it all together, then Publix can help you online even though it’s Easter.

If you need to buy clothes, groceries, or Easter decor somewhere today, you can always go to Walmart, Whole Foods, or Sears. They’re all open on Easter. Other options for stores that are typically open include Academy, Bass Pro, Bed Bath & Beyond, Banana Republic, CVS, dollar stores, Home Depot, Kmart, Lowes, Office Depot, Rite Aid, and more. So as you can see, you still have a lot of shopping options on Easter, even if you can’t visit Ross or Marshalls.