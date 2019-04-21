Is Texas Roadhouse & Outback Steakhouse Open on Easter Sunday, 2019?

It’s Easter morning, and if you don’t have your meals planned for the day or don’t have any time to cook, you might be looking for some last-minute dining options to plan with your loved ones. If that’s the case, Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse have you covered.

All locations for Outback Steakhouse should be open for normal business hours, according to their website. Most locations open at 11:00 a.m. and close at 10:30 p.m., although hours may vary depending on the location.

Outback is also offering a special Easter “steak” hunt, which gives diners the opportunity to win free steak for a year. According to their website, diners can come in and search for prizes around the restaurant, some of which include free Outback for a year.

“Hurry in for the Great Steak Hunt, you could win FREE Outback for an entire YEAR!” the website states. “We’re giving away thousands of prizes…even our new Porterhouse on the Green! Everyone wins something, so hurry in… Outback’s Great Steak Hunt won’t last long!”

Texas Roadhouse will also be open for lunch and dinner on Easter, where you can enjoy all your favorites. The steakhouse has significantly different hours than Outback, however. During the week, Texas Steakhouse is only open between 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday the restaurant is open from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday is 11:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant doesn’t appear to have any different hours this Sunday, although we still recommend you call ahead to make sure the hours at your nearest location hasn’t changed. Some select restaurants are even hosting Easter Egg hunts for the little ones, similar to Outback’s “steak hunt” special.

Most Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse restaurants are open on the following holidays, according to Holiday Shopping Hours:

– New Year’s Day

– Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

– Valentine’s Day

– Presidents Day

– Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

– St. Patrick’s Day

– Good Friday

– Easter Sunday

– Easter Monday

– Cinco de Mayo

– Mother’s Day

– Memorial Day

– Father’s Day

– Independence Day (4th of July)

– Labor Day

– Columbus Day

– Halloween

– Veterans Day

– Black Friday

– Christmas Eve

– Day After Christmas (Dec. 26)

– New Year’s Eve

Both are usually closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day every year, although the hours on each of the above holidays are subject to change, depending on the location.

If you aren’t craving steak for Easter dinner this Sunday, there are plenty of other restaurants that are open during the holiday. A few dine-in restaurants include Applebee’s, Denny’s, IHOP, Olive Garden, P.F. Cheng’s, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, and more. Fast-food restaurants open for the day include Panera Bread, Taco Bell, Shake Shack, Subway, White Castle, Sonic, Pizza Hut, and Domino’s. Starbucks is also open for the holiday, although all of the restaurants listed above may have limited hours, depending on your location.

If chain restaurants and fast food isn’t not your thing, make sure to check out some of the local, independent restaurants or mom-and-pop diners in your community.

