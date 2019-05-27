Memorial Day 2020: When Is the Date Next Year?

Memorial Day 2019 is here, and over the long weekend, millions of Americans took part in celebrations to honor and remember the sacrifices of those who gave their lives to keep America free while serving in the U.S. military.

The holiday weekend is one of the biggest summer-kickoff weekends of the year, and with such a big holiday, some might already be planning ahead for next year’s activities as well. The holiday is always held on the last Monday in May, so for those who want to plan ahead, Memorial Day 2020 will fall on Monday, May 25 next year. If you’re looking to plan a long weekend with loved ones, Friday, May 22 will be the day to request off work and hit the road.

Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day originated after the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971, according to History.com. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades. It also unofficially marks the beginning of the summer season.

“The Civil War, which ended in the spring of 1865, claimed more lives than any conflict in U.S. history and required the establishment of the country’s first national cemeteries,” History.com reports. By the 1860s, Americans across the country began holding springtime tributes to the countless soldiers who died during the Civil War. Decorating gravestones, leaving tributes for the dead, and reciting prayers became a common practice in the U.S. in the years following the war.

On May 5, 1868, General John A. Logan, the leader of an organization for Northern Civil War veterans, called for a nationwide day of remembrance to be held late in May. “The 30th of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land,” he proclaimed. The date, May 30, was originally chosen because it wasn’t the anniversary of any particular battle.

As we approach #MemorialDay, we remember those who died while defending our great nation. We also honor the sacrifices of their families who bore the grief and sorrow of loss. Video by Master Sgt. Carl Clegg #HonorThem pic.twitter.com/YrhTGvcBez — U.S. Army (@USArmy) May 26, 2019

Several decades later, Memorial Day was officially declared a federal holiday and the date was changed. According to History.com, in 1968 Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May in order to create a three-day weekend for federal employees; the change went into effect in 1971. Also, each year on Memorial Day, a national moment of remembrance takes place at 3:00 p.m. local time.

Although the holiday is meant to remember the sacrifices of our fallen U.S. soldiers, many Americans use the long weekend to plan huge celebrations that often includes plenty of camping, cookouts and drinking. Cities and towns across the country often host Memorial Day parades as well, and incorporate military personnel and veterans into the parade. The largest parades generally take place in Chicago, New York and Washington D.C.

Do you have any big plans for Memorial Day 2020? Let us know in the comments below, and have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend!

