Mother’s Day Weekend 2019 Events & Activities Near Me

Mother’s Day falls on May 12 this year. Since Mother’s Day always falls on a Sunday in May, events and activities to celebrate the holiday are available weekend-long and, weather-permitting, there’s often a lot to do outside.

If you are looking for something fun to do with mom this Mother’s Day or are in need of last-minute plans, here are some ideas for the weekend:

Paint & Sip Class

Paint and Sip classes have become a popular group activity, and companies like Pinot’s Palette have franchised locations nationwide. In celebration of Mother’s Day, guided painting classes themed in honor of the holiday are available. If you have adult children over the age of 21, you can enjoy wine or a cocktail while you paint, but the classes are kid-friendly if the mother you are celebrating has younger children.

To find a Pinot’s Palette location near you, click here.

Professional Baseball Game

Baseball season has begun, and there are a number of major and minor league games being played today. In honor of Mother’s Day this year, the teams are wearing special uniforms with pink logos and detailing. Whether you’re going to a game or planning to watch it with mom at home on TV, look out for individual players to incorporate their own style as they don pink in their uniforms and equipment for Mother’s Day.

Sunday Brunch Specials

Weekend brunch specials are offered at many restaurants, and in celebration of Mother’s Day, it’s likely that a restaurant near you is taking reservations for a holiday brunch or dinner. Olive Garden will be opening their restaurants earlier than usual on Sunday to accommodate patrons dining in-restaurant or ordering takeout.