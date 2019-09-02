Are Starbucks & Dunkin Donuts Open on Labor Day 2019?

It’s Labor Day Monday 2019 and you may be wondering what is open or closed for the holiday. Well, any stores or restaurants in the path of hurricane Dorian or evacuated areas will be closed. But, in areas that are free from the storm, most Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts locations will be open.
Starbucks & Dunkin’ Donuts Hours
There are many 24-hour Dunkin’ Donuts locations throughout the United States, but there are also stores that operate on select hours. Most Dunkin’ stores open at 5 a.m. and close at either 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. if the are not 24-hours.
According to an employee at a Dunkin’ in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, stores will operate via their normal hours. Another employee, from a California, Maryland location said their store hours on Labor Day are “not different” from other days.
When it comes to Starbucks, most locations are open, though some may run on limited hours. For example, in Denver, Colorado, on 16th Street, store hours are usually 5:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. local time, but on Labor Day 2019, a store representative said hours will be shortened to 6:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. On the nearby 17th Street in Denver, another location, on the other hand, will be closed.
But, most Starbucks locations will be open ane running on their normal schedules. For example, an Atlanta Starbucks on Peachtree Road and another on Central Park Drive in O’Fallon, Illinois will both be open and run their usual business hours.
Starbucks Secret Menu 2019
In addition to Starbucks’ normal menu items, it is known to have a secret menu, and, according to StarbucksSecretMenu.net, there are over 200 secret items you can order. Some of the secret items include:
Starbucks’ current seasonal menu items include the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino blended beverage.
Dunkin’ Donuts Secret Menu 2019
Mashed has reported that Dunkin’ also has secret menu items available for patrons. Some of the secret menu items are:
