Is Taco Bell Open on Labor Day Monday 2019?

Taco Bell is open for your business on Labor Day Monday 2019. Taco Bell stores sometimes have different hours depending on their locations, but all stores will be operating according to regular business hours for Labor Day. So if you’re craving Taco Bell tacos, maybe a mini quesadilla or a bean burrito, then you can drive by your local Taco Bell and enjoy the fast food today.

Taco Bell Store Hours 2019

Taco Bell store hours can really vary from location to location, but they’ll be open on Labor Day today and ready to take your order.

Some stores open as early as 7 a.m. and then close right at midnight on Mondays. Some stores stay open later, until 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. on Mondays. In general, most stores open at 7 a.m., and then closing hours can vary from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. (sometimes earlier in smaller towns.) It’s also important to note that sometimes drive thru hours for Taco Bell locations are open later than restaurant hours. For example, a Taco Bell in Southington, Connecticut closes its restaurant at 10 p.m. every day, but the drive thru is open until 2 a.m. and sometimes as late as 3:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Wherever you are, Taco Bell will have regular hours today. Click here to find your closest Taco Bell and see its hours today. Or go here to see a full list of locations per state.

Some Stores May Be Affected by Hurricane Dorian

If you live in an area near where Hurricane Dorian is approaching, such as on the southern or western side of Florida, then Taco Bell’s hours may be slightly different or the stores may be closed entirely because of the storm. You can see live trackers for Hurricane Dorian here. Some areas, like some regions in Florida and Georgie, have even issued mandatory evacuations. If you’re in an area that might be affected, then you should call your local store before heading over.

Taco Bell Labor Day Specials & News 2019

The biggest news for Taco Bell is that the menu is changing big time on September 12, so today might be a good time to get some of your favorites before they’re gone.

They’re removing items including:

Beefy Mini Quesadilla

Chips & Salsa

Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller

Double Decker ® Taco

Taco Cool Ranch & Fiery Doritos ® Locos Tacos

Locos Tacos Double Tostada

Power Menu Burrito

XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito

One person recently ordered everything that’s going away.

The combo menu is also going to be re-ordered. Here’s their new combo list, starting September 12:

Not everyone is happy about the changes, but the changes are happening. So if a favorite item or combo of yours is going away, maybe today is a good time to buy it one last time before September 12.

Meanwhile, some customers are figuring out how to make their own menu items. Check out this homemade crunchwrap. It looks delicious.

Some customers have said that if you still want the mini beef quesadilla after it’s gone, just order the chicken mini quesadilla and ask them to sub the beef for chicken. That seems like a pretty simple solution.

