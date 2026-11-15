Registered Nurse Pulls Off Stunning Upset Against Undefeated Boxing Star Diego Pacheco

Darius Fulghum has spent years learning how the human body works. On Saturday night, he used that knowledge to help dismantle one of boxing‘s most promising undefeated fighters.

Fulghum, a registered nurse who pursued professional boxing instead of a conventional medical career, stunned Los Angeles native Diego Pacheco by unanimous decision at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Judges scored the 12-round super middleweight fight 115-112, 115-112 and 114-113, handing Pacheco his first professional defeat.

The upset immediately brought fresh attention to Fulghum’s unusual background. Before becoming a professional fighter, the Houston resident earned a nursing degree and qualified as a registered nurse.

Now, the 30-year-old has the biggest victory of his boxing career.

Darius Fulghum’s Nursing Background Adds Twist to Diego Pacheco Upset

Fulghum graduated from Prairie View A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing in May 2019.

A month later, he passed the examination required to become a registered nurse.

He pursued both careers while developing into a nationally accomplished amateur boxer.

In a 2021 interview with Sky Sports, Fulghum explained why nursing appealed to him.

“Nursing was what I’ve wanted to do, for as long as I can remember,” he said.

His interest in science and the human body developed alongside his passion for boxing, creating an unusual professional path.

Fulghum previously described completing his nursing degree while training as one of the toughest challenges of his life.

Saturday’s victory offered a different kind of test.

Pacheco entered the fight with a 26-0 record and 19 knockouts. The 25-year-old was considered a leading contender for a super middleweight world championship.

But Fulghum refused to follow the expected script.

Fulghum Overwhelms Pacheco to Claim Biggest Career Victory

Rather than allowing the taller Pacheco to control the fight from a distance, Fulghum repeatedly closed the gap and attacked behind his jab.

He pressured Pacheco throughout the early rounds, disrupting his rhythm and opening cuts on the Los Angeles fighter’s face.

Fulghum also overcame a ninth-round point deduction for hitting behind the head.

The victory improved his record to 16-1-1 with 13 knockouts and earned him the WBC Silver and WBO International super middleweight titles.

“I always wanna demonstrate I got the most heart in boxing,” Fulghum told DAZN afterward.

The result represented a remarkable turnaround following a difficult 2025 campaign.

Fulghum suffered his first professional defeat against Bektemir Melikuziev and later fought David Stevens to a majority draw.

Those setbacks raised questions about his prospects against elite opposition.

On Saturday, he delivered an answer.

Diego Pacheco Wants Rematch After First Career Loss

Pacheco admitted he struggled to find his rhythm against Fulghum.

“Didn’t feel like myself in the beginning,” Pacheco said afterward, while congratulating his opponent.

Promoter Eddie Hearn subsequently urged Pacheco to exercise the rematch clause in his contract.

Meanwhile, Fulghum has positioned himself for bigger opportunities in a competitive super middleweight division.

His victory also carries a distinction few fighters can claim.

Long before he stepped into the ring against Pacheco, Fulghum had trained for a career in medicine.

On Saturday night, the registered nurse delivered a clinical performance, handing the previously unbeaten contender his first professional defeat.