Floyd Mayweather Makes Bold Conor McGregor Claim That Could Reignite Their Feud

Floyd Mayweather has reignited his long-running rivalry with Conor McGregor after accusing the UFC star of copying his promotional style and suggesting they could meet in the ring again.

Mayweather made the claims during an appearance on the PBD Podcast, hosted by Patrick Bet-David. They first met in August 2017, when Mayweather defeated McGregor by technical knockout in the 10th round of their Las Vegas boxing match.

The event attracted millions of viewers and generated hundreds of millions of dollars.

During the latest interview, Mayweather revisited McGregor’s rise in combat sports, discussed the money earned from their first fight and raised the prospect of another contest. However, no rematch has been confirmed.

Floyd Mayweather Accuses Conor McGregor of Copying His Style

During the podcast, Bet-David described McGregor as one of the greatest promoters in combat sports. Mayweather challenged that view, claiming the Irish fighter took inspiration from his approach before bringing it into the UFC.

“Wait wait wait, you mean the guy that took my whole swag and took it over there to the UFC?” Mayweather said.

The former world champion also questioned McGregor’s profile before their 2017 crossover fight.

“As soon as Conor McGregor faced Floyd Mayweather he was big as life. What was his biggest payday, what was his biggest fight?”

Mayweather put his earnings from the contest at around $300 million and added that McGregor also benefited financially from the event.

However, McGregor had already established himself as a leading UFC name before facing Mayweather. In December 2015, he knocked out José Aldo in 13 seconds to win the UFC featherweight championship.

The following year, he defeated Eddie Alvarez to become the first fighter to hold UFC titles in two weight divisions simultaneously.

The boxing match introduced McGregor to a wider audience and delivered one of the biggest financial opportunities of his career.

Floyd Mayweather Hints at Another Fight With Conor McGregor

Mayweather raised the possibility of facing McGregor again during his conversation with Bet-David.

“Actually I think me and Conor McGregor may lock up again,” he said.

When the podcast host asked whether he meant it, Mayweather responded, “Absolutely.”

The 49-year-old also rejected the idea that the pair are friends.

“Absolutely not, he’s not my friend,” Mayweather said.

Their first encounter, promoted as “The Money Fight,” took place on August 26, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mayweather stopped McGregor in the 10th round of a scheduled 12-round contest fought under professional boxing rules.

The win brought Mayweather’s record to 50 victories and no losses. He then retired from professional boxing, although he has continued to appear in exhibition events. McGregor made his professional boxing debut in the contest and recorded his first loss in the sport.

The event produced about 4.3 million domestic pay-per-view buys and more than $550 million in total revenue. Nevada State Athletic Commission records listed guaranteed purses of $100 million for Mayweather and $30 million for McGregor. Their final earnings rose through pay-per-view shares and other revenue.

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Rematch Remains Unconfirmed

Although Mayweather expressed interest in another fight, neither man has confirmed a rematch. Any potential contest would need to account for their current circumstances and whether both sides could agree on the terms.

Mayweather has spent much of his time since 2017 on exhibitions, business ventures and public appearances rather than sanctioned professional boxing. His comments on the PBD Podcast do not confirm that negotiations have started.

McGregor has also been out of competition for a long time. He broke his leg during his July 2021 fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and has not competed since. His return would depend on his recovery and future fighting plans.

A second Mayweather vs McGregor fight would revisit one of combat sports’ most commercially successful crossover events. Their first meeting gave Mayweather another win, brought McGregor into professional boxing, and generated huge financial returns for both men.

For now, Mayweather’s remarks have reignited interest in their rivalry, but a second fight remains only a possibility- not an announced event.