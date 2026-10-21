Floyd Mayweather Hit With Brutal Betrayal as Inner Circle Claims Spark Debt Concerns

Floyd Mayweather has opened up about alleged financial betrayals involving people he once trusted, claiming that two separate cases cost him hundreds of millions of dollars.

The undefeated boxing champion made the claims during an appearance on the PBD Podcast with host Patrick Bet-David.

Mayweather described one case involving a close associate who helped manage his business affairs and another involving payments linked to his deal with Showtime. He said money intended for him and Mayweather Promotions went into another person’s account.

The boxer also discussed his decision to pay to become financially independent and explained how he later discovered problems in financial documents. Mayweather said legal action over one of the disputes is ongoing.

Floyd Mayweather Accuses Trusted Associate of Financial Betrayal

During the podcast interview, Mayweather described an alleged betrayal by someone he considered a friend who helped him manage his business affairs.

“It’s a guy who was sitting next to me acting like he was a friend, helping me clean up business, and he stole $200 million.”

Mayweather stressed that the person involved in this case was different from the individual connected to his other financial allegations.

“Yeah, this is a completely different guy.”

The former five-division world champion presented the incidents as separate disputes involving people he believed he could trust. However, his statements represent allegations and do not establish that either person committed a crime.

Mayweather built a successful career through major boxing fights, pay-per-view revenue, and business ventures. He retired from professional boxing with an unbeaten 50 -0 record, becoming one of the sport’s highest-paid fighters.

Despite his financial success, Mayweather said his experiences showed how hard it is to protect money when others manage business affairs.

Floyd Mayweather Details Showtime Payment Dispute

Mayweather also discussed a separate dispute over money tied to his Showtime deal. He said payments intended for him and Mayweather Promotions went into someone else’s account.

“With the $350 million, it’s not like no one went to me and took $350 million. What happened was Showtime. I done a deal with Showtime. Money on the back end was supposed to come to Mayweather Promotions, supposed to come exactly to Floyd Mayweather, and they sent it to someone else’s account.”

Mayweather connected the dispute to his efforts to become financially independent. He said he paid to end earlier obligations and believed a trusted adviser was helping him at the time.

“Becoming financially independent was my idea. I paid the $750 million and became free. I thought this guy was helping me and was my friend. Years later, we examined the paperwork and discovered that $350 million had allegedly been stolen. We’re still in litigation over it.”

In February 2026, Mayweather filed a lawsuit in California against Showtime and former Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza. The suit alleged that they helped divert money connected to his boxing earnings.

Reports placed the disputed amount at around $340 million, including payments linked to fights against Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor. The allegations remain under legal review.

Floyd Mayweather Responds to Questions About His Wealth

Despite the alleged financial losses, Mayweather said he continued to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle.

“Yes, and I still live a great life,” he stated repeatedly during the interview.

Mayweather earned substantial sums from major boxing events, including his 2015 fight against Pacquiao and his 2017 bout with McGregor. He retired from professional boxing after defeating McGregor but has continued to pursue business opportunities and take part in exhibition fights.

The interview also touched on the risks athletes face when managing large sums through business partners, advisers and complex contracts. Mayweather’s statements reflect his claims that he believes money was misdirected or taken, but the legal process will determine the outcome of the disputes.

A separate case involving associate Jona Rechnitz concerned alleged unauthorized transactions related to real estate, a private jet and jewelry. That case was later withdrawn without prejudice, and Rechnitz’s side denied the allegations.

For now, Mayweather’s claims remain allegations rather than proven findings across the separate disputes. The outcome of the relevant legal proceedings will help determine responsibility for the financial matters he described.