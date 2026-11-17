Floyd Mayweather Jr. won their fight more than a decade ago, but Manny Pacquiao has another prominent admirer in his corner: U.S. President Donald Trump.

With UFC president and CEO Dana White standing beside him, Trump offered an emphatic endorsement of the Filipino boxing legend during his visit to the Philippines on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

“Manny, you’re the best fighter in the world,” Trump said in a video provided by Team Pacquiao and shared by Philippine news outlets, including Bilyonaryo News Channel.

“I’m telling you, you’re the best. The Pacman.”

Trump wasn’t finished praising the eight-division world champion.

“I love the Pacman,” he added. “Thanks, Manny.”

The exchange lasted only a few seconds, but Trump’s declaration offered fresh ammunition for Pacquiao’s supporters in boxing’s long-running greatest-of-all-time debate.

Donald Trump Praises Manny Pacquiao With Dana White Beside Him

Trump’s comments came during his visit to Manila for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.

Pacquiao, a former Philippine senator who now serves as secretary of the National Anti-Poverty Commission, was among the officials scheduled to meet the American president during his visit.

White’s presence added another layer to the encounter.

The UFC executive has maintained a close relationship with Trump for years and remains one of the most influential figures in combat sports.

However, White did not offer his own assessment of Pacquiao in the brief video.

Trump also never mentioned Mayweather or explicitly compared the two fighters.

Nevertheless, his description of Pacquiao as the world’s best fighter inevitably invites comparisons with the American superstar who defeated him in boxing’s richest fight.

Manny Pacquiao’s Legacy Still Fuels Floyd Mayweather Debate

Mayweather defeated Pacquiao by unanimous decision on May 2015 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The American controlled much of the fight through his defense, counterpunching and precise timing.

Mayweather eventually finished his professional career with a perfect 50-0 record, capturing world championships in five weight divisions.

Pacquiao’s case for greatness rests on an achievement no other boxer has matched.

The Filipino icon remains the only fighter to win world championships across eight weight divisions, rising from flyweight to junior middleweight.

His résumé includes victories over Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton and Miguel Cotto.

Pacquiao also became a global attraction through his relentless pressure, speed and willingness to challenge naturally bigger opponents.

Their contrasting accomplishments have sustained the debate despite Mayweather’s head-to-head victory.

Pacquiao-Mayweather Rematch Remains on Hold

The rivalry appeared headed for another chapter when Pacquiao and Mayweather announced a rematch for September 2026.

However, the proposed fight was postponed indefinitely amid contractual disagreements and legal complications.

Pacquiao, 47, last fought professionally in July 2025, earning a majority draw against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

His professional record stands at 62-8-3 with 39 knockouts.

Whether the longtime rivals eventually meet again remains uncertain.

For now, Trump has made his admiration unmistakable.

And with White standing beside him, the president’s declaration gave Pacquiao another memorable moment in a career already filled with them.