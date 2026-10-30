‘I Play Rocky’ Director Peter Farrelly Reveals The Scene That Was Most Special

Peter Farrelly, director of I Play Rocky, revealed the scene that was most special to film. Farrelly spoke about some of the filming locations and how they were able to capture the feel of Rocky. He said recreating the iconic training scene of Rocky Balboa running up the steps was particularly special.

I Play Rocky focuses on Sylvester Stallone writing Rocky and refusing to sell the script unless he plays Rocky Balboa. Stallone is played by Anthony Ippolito, who has already received praise for his uncanny resemblance to Stallone.

Farrelly revealed that some of I Play Rocky filming locations were the same as those used in Rocky. In doing so, the film was able to provide an authentic depiction, particularly in recreating some of the most memorable scenes.

Peter Farrelly Reveals The ‘I Play Rocky’ Scene That Was Most Special

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Peter Farrelly spoke candidly about filming I Play Rocky, saying that the steps scene was the most special.

Farrelly revealed that he even implemented footage from 50 years ago into I Play Rocky.

“Nothing beats the steps. The steps – that’s the thing that people remember. And what I love about the steps is that wasn’t in the script. They only put that in the script because when they got the Steadicam, they saw the tape that Garrett Brown had made. And that was the tape we show in the movie, by the way. That was that actual tape from 50 years ago. That was his wife running up those steps,” Farrelly told Heavy Sports during an I Play Rocky sports roundtable.

The director has fond memories of being able to film at what has now become an iconic Philadelphia tourist destination.

“The history of all that and the statue being up top and people all around, because there’s thousands of people that come to those steps and they run up them and they’re from Denmark and South America, and all over the place,” Farrelly said. “So, to be there and doing that, that felt special. And it was hard because we had to kind of hide people and hide things off to the side, and we had to remove the statue.”

He continued:

“It was a lot of work, but it was kind of like, well, that’s where the movie comes to the climax.”

Farrelly Reflects on Surreal Experience Filming at Other ‘Rocky’ Locations

Farrelly also reflected on filming scenes at other Rocky filming locations. One of those scenes in particular was set at Balboa’s apartment.

The I Play Rocky director noted that the locations still look the same even after 50 years. Farrelly even suggested that those locations be preserved as historic landmarks.

“We tried to do it as close [to the original Rocky], to go back to the places where they shot and those were the places. When we were in front of his apartment building, it almost looks identical. And I was there like, ‘How come this isn’t in a museum?'” Farrelly told Heavy Sports during an I Play Rocky sports roundtable.

He continued:

“The exterior of the apartment, I felt like that night shooting was odd. Really strange being there,” Farrelly said.