How to Watch Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2: Start Time, TV Channel and Streaming Details

Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley meet again on Saturday, October 17, in a heavyweight title rematch at The O2 in London.

The fight follows their dramatic first meeting, which ended with Dubois stopping Wardley in the 11th round after surviving two early knockdowns.

The rematch gives Wardley a chance to reclaim the WBO heavyweight title, while Dubois looks to defend his championship.

DAZN pay-per-view will broadcast Daniel Dubois vs. Fabio Wardley 2 to viewers in the UK and United States.

Main card coverage starts at 7 pm BST (2 pm ET). The main-event ring walks are expected later in the evening, although the timing depends on the undercard.

How to Watch Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2 Live

DAZN is the main broadcaster for Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2 in the UK and the United States. Viewers need to purchase the pay-per-view event or have an eligible DAZN Ultimate Tier subscription.

In the UK, the one-off pay-per-view price is £24.99. In the United States, DAZN lists the event at $59.99. Prices and viewing options vary by country, so fans should check the local DAZN website before purchasing.

The DAZN app works on supported smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, computers, and streaming devices. Existing DAZN users can sign in and purchase the event through the app or website.

A standard DAZN subscription does not automatically include every pay-per-view event. Fans should check their subscription benefits before the fight to confirm whether they need to make an additional purchase.

Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2 Start Time

The main card is scheduled to begin at 7 pm BST on Saturday, October 17. The broadcast starts at 2 pm ET for viewers on the US East Coast and 11 am PT on the West Coast.

The main-event ring walks are expected at about 10:30 pm BST, or 5:30 pm ET and 2:30 pm PT. These are estimates, and fighters could enter the ring earlier or later depending on how long earlier bouts run.

Fans hoping to watch the entire card should sign in and confirm their DAZN access before the broadcast starts. Viewers outside the UK and United States should check local listings because broadcast times and purchase options vary by region.

Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2 Undercard and Fight Details

The rematch headlines a card that also features several other boxing bouts. Louie O’Doherty takes on Michael Gomez Jr. for the British and Commonwealth lightweight titles. Olympic gold medallist Bakhodir Jalolov meets Solomon Dacres in a heavyweight bout, while Adam Olaniyan also faces Dan Garber.

Dubois won the first fight in May after recovering from two knockdowns and stopping Wardley in the 11th round. Wardley then activated his rematch clause, setting up another meeting for the WBO heavyweight championship.

Both fighters entered the rematch at career-high weights, according to pre-fight reports. Dubois weighed 253.9 pounds, while Wardley weighed 248.3 pounds.

For fans asking how to watch Daniel Dubois vs. Fabio Wardley 2, DAZN pay-per-view is the key viewing option. Check the local DAZN listing for the latest broadcast information and final fight schedule.