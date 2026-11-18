AK Dear arrived in Tuscaloosa as one of the top running backs in the 2025 recruiting class. Less than two years later, his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide is over.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer revealed during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference that the sophomore running back is no longer with the program.

The news comes just four days after the No. 3 Crimson Tide escaped Nashville with a sloppy 21-6 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.DeBoer didn’t offer much of an explanation either.

And for a former blue-chip recruit who was expected to take on a bigger role in 2026, it’s a quiet end to a career that never really got started.

AK Dear Has Abrupt End to Alabama Tenure

DeBoer kept his answer short when asked about Dear’s status.

“AK is a great kid, great player,” DeBoer said, via On3. “He’s just not with our program anymore.”

That was the extent of it. DeBoer didn’t provide any other details on why Dear is gone or where he’s headed next.

Rumors about Dear’s status started circulating on Tuesday, and DeBoer’s comments confirmed them less than 24 hours later. Dear was still listed on Alabama’s official roster as of Wednesday morning.

He’s expected to look for a new program to continue his college career in 2027. If he officially enters the transfer portal, Dear will be the third former blue-chip running back to leave Alabama since DeBoer took over in Tuscaloosa, joining Justice Haynes and Richard Young.

That’s not a great trend for a program that has struggled to run the football for two straight seasons.

Why AK Dear Never Found a Role at Alabama

Dear was a consensus four-star prospect out of Quitman, Mississippi, and the No. 2 running back in the country in the 2025 composite rankings.

He backed off his commitment to Ole Miss before choosing Alabama over the Rebels, Mississippi State, and Auburn, among others.

He flashed potential as a true freshman, rushing for 140 yards and three touchdowns on just 19 carries. That includes a 56-yard touchdown run in a 73-0 rout of Louisiana-Monroe.

Dear was in line for a bigger workload this fall. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb even praised his growth in August, saying understanding protections “was one of the issues of getting on the field, and he’s come a long way.”

However, Dear suffered an ankle injury in Alabama’s first fall camp scrimmage and missed the first three games of the season. He finally debuted against South Carolina on Sept. 26, then got one more carry against Mississippi State a week later. That was it.

His season stat line: two carries for 6 yards.

Dear stayed on the sideline while Alabama’s run game sputtered. The Crimson Tide managed just 54 rushing yards in a 26-10 loss to Tennessee, and Vanderbilt held them to 92 yards on the ground on Saturday.

Alabama will move forward with Daniel Hill, Trae’shawn Brown, EJ Crowell, Kevin Riley, and Khalifa Keith in the backfield when it hosts FCS Chattanooga on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT.