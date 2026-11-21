Unranked Nebraska beat No. 14 Ohio State 31-28 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, with a fourth-quarter interception on a deep pass intended for consensus No. 1 2027 draft pick Jeremiah Smith setting up the touchdown that gave the Cornhuskers a 10-point lead before Ohio State rallied to within three.

Cornhuskers QB Anthony Colandrea ran for a first down with Nebraska up by three points and a minute on the clock to seal the nail-biting victory.

The loss drops the Buckeyes to 7-4 with only Michigan left, and their coach had said Ohio State needed to win out and get help to stay in the 12-team College Football Playoff race. The Buckeyes came in 14th in the CFP rankings, and the loss to Nebraska appears certain to push the Buckeyes further down the ladder.

Smith gave Ohio State the early lead when freshman quarterback Luke Fahey hit Smith on a 67-yard touchdown on the Buckeyes’ opening drive. Nebraska answered with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Colandrea to Luke Lindenmeyer, then took control in the second quarter on a 7-yard Kwazi Gilmer catch and a 13-yard Colandrea run for a 21-7 lead.

Smith cut the deficit to 21-14 late in the half with a 31-yard touchdown catch, getting a toe down in the back of the end zone while working through cramps on that drive.

In the third quarter, the Buckeyes drove 76 yards in 14 plays, finishing with a 1-yard Bo Jackson run to tie it at 21-21 with 6:37 left in the quarter. Nebraska regained the lead early in the fourth on a 33-yard John Hohl field goal, 24-21 with 13:42 remaining.

Jeremiah Smith Beaten for Interception

On Ohio State’s next possession, Fahey threw deep for Smith. The pass was broken up, and Victor Evans intercepted the tipped ball at the Nebraska 49-yard line with about 12:46 remaining.

The Cornhuskers’ coverage had beaten Smith on the play, the ball came off Smith’s hands or pads before Evans made the catch.

Nebraska needed nine plays and 5:05 to cover 51 yards from there, keeping the drive alive when Jamal Rule converted a fourth-and-short run and finishing when Colandrea found Quinn Clark for 26 yards to make it 31-21 with 7:41 remaining.

Ohio State answered. After two incompletions following the kickoff touchback, Fahey completed to Smith for 30 yards to the Nebraska 45, where Evans made the tackle. A 19-yard Smith catch followed, and Jackson scored his second touchdown on a short run to finish a 10-play, 75-yard drive, cutting the margin to 31-28 with 3:52 left. Nebraska held on from there.

Was it a disappointing game for Smith? The production says otherwise. He had six catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns. He accounted for both Ohio State first-half scores and was a perfect 4-for-4 on targets before halftime. The performance also gave him the most 100-yard receiving games in Big Ten history.

Smith came in with 80 receptions for 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns. The interception was the one play of his afternoon that led directly to Nebraska points.

Ohio State Buckeyes Playoff Picture

Ohio State entered Saturday ranked No. 14 in the CFP rankings after climbing six spots, and coach Ryan Day said the Buckeyes “gotta win the two games” and would “need some help,” according to Fox Sports before kickoff.

That help was far from assured. The Buckeyes were behind UCLA and Indiana in the standings and had lost to Oregon, which matters for tiebreakers. Now Ohio State has lost to a Nebraska team that entered 6-4 and unranked, with the Michigan finale at home still to play.

Smith remains the consensus top prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft class. “Nobody’s going to be touching Jeremiah Smith in terms of rating for this draft,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said, according to Bleacher Report in October.