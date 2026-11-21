An arm injury is why Ohio State quarterback Sayin is not playing today against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Buckeyes QB Sayin is out for Saturday’s game at Nebraska, his fourth straight missed start since he broke his right elbow at Indiana.

With the Buckeyes at 7-3 and needing help to reach the College Football Playoff, the question now is whether the 21-year-old Sayin gets back on the field at all this season.

The injury came in the fourth quarter of Ohio State’s 19-15 win over the Hoosiers on Oct. 17. Indiana lineman Mario Landino hauled Sayin down just as he started to throw, bending the arm and jarring the ball loose. Sayin headed to the locker room, came back to the sideline with the arm in a sling, and freshman Luke Fahey finished the game.

Sayin’s role since then, and today, has been primarily as a sideline cheerleader for Fahey.

Ohio State QB Julian Sayin’s Injury Timeline

Ohio State has not officially announced a diagnosis. Longtime Buckeyes reporter Bill Rabinowitz was the first to report that Sayin fractured the right elbow and underwent surgery roughly two weeks before his Nov. 5 report, according to Buckeye Sports Bulletin.

Coach Ryan Day has left it to Sayin and his family to disclose the details. As for the timetable, “It’s not gonna be next week or next month,” Day said in early November, according to Eleven Warriors. That took the rest of the regular season off the table.

This week, Day said the recovery is “moving better than I thought it would, for sure,” though he set no return date, according to Eleven Warriors. Sayin can play again this season only if Ohio State reaches the playoff. The Buckeyes, ranked No. 14, must beat Nebraska and Michigan and get help from other results.

Sayin’s medical record is otherwise light. He played through an ankle injury against UCLA in 2025 and never missed a game.

He was also a Heisman Trophy finalist last year, finishing fourth in the voting after throwing for 3,329 yards and 31 touchdowns and leading the nation with a 78.4% completion rate. Ohio State went 12-1 in the regular season. Before the injury this year, Sayin had 2,007 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Sayin is a redshirt junior and a 2027 NFL Draft prospect. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 208 pounds, he earns scouting credit for timing, anticipation and repeatable mechanics, while evaluators want to see if he can add weight to handle NFL pocket pressure. He has also been mentioned alongside Arch Manning and Dante Moore among the top 2027 quarterbacks.

Ohio State Buckeyes Without Julian Sayin Ahead of Nebraska Game

Ohio State was 6-1 when Sayin went down. Since then, the Buckeyes are 1-2 with Fahey starting: a 30-18 loss at USC, a 41-28 home loss to Oregon and a 28-19 win over Northwestern. They sit at 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the Big Ten.

Fahey, a true freshman, completed 21 of 32 passes for 201 yards against Northwestern, with three touchdowns and an interception, and earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. Ohio State is sticking with true freshman Luke Fahey again Saturday, his fourth start. Tavien St. Clair remains the backup quarterback.

Kickoff is noon ET at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, where Nebraska (6-4, 3-4) honors its seniors. Ohio State is favored by 3.5 points, with the total at 41.5.

The Cornhuskers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 31-0 win over Rutgers, their first conference shutout since 2003. Ohio State leads the Big Ten in passing yards, and Nebraska ranks second in rushing yards. Jeremiah Smith became the conference’s all-time receiving yards leader against Northwestern.

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea has passed for over 2,200 yards and adds yardage on the ground, behind a defense ranked among the nation’s top 10 in points and yards allowed.

Both teams are thin. Ohio State lists 11 players out, including Sayin and running back Ja’Kobi Jackson, while Nebraska lists nine out, seven of them on defense. Whether Sayin joins the Buckeyes in the postseason depends on how far that path goes.