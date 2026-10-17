Inside Bear Bachmeier’s Number 47 and Incredible Name as BYU’s QB

If you wanted to make the case for the most interesting player in college football, Bear Bachmeier would have quite the starting argument.

You don’t even need to go past his name to be intrigued. Really, Bear? Yep, Bear — and he’s got the alliteration going with his double-B name, Bear Bachmeier.

But there’s so much more for the BYU true sophomore.

Bachmeier is a quarterback, which brings plenty of attention, and he wears the jersey number 47.

Quarterbacks don’t wear 47. That’s not a thing. They pretty much wear 19 and lower.

But this is Bear Bachmeier. He’s got a five-star name, a surprising number and an impressive game.

He’ll get as much national spotlight as he ever has on Saturday when BYU takes on Notre Dame in a matchup of top-10 teams. It’s a chance for Bachmeier to help the Cougars make the case that they belong in the College Football Playoff at the end of the year.

And if he can stand out against the Fighting Irish, Bachmeier’s case as the most interesting player in college football will only get stronger.

Why Does Bear Bachmeier Wear 47 Jersey Number?

Bear started wearing the No. 47 in youth football. He was a running back and linebacker, and his dad helped him pick that number to match the positions he played at the time. It’s not even the most classic RB or LB set of digits, but it’s closer.

“I used to play running back when I was younger, when I started playing football,” Bear told reporters during his true freshman campaign. “When I made the transition to quarterback, I just kept the number. I continued to play middle linebacker up until eighth grade. I like the number. It kind of brings you back to your primitive nature, I guess, when you’re playing.”

Bachmeier explained to The Athletic last season that the number makes him play with more physicality. It reminds him of the digits that a punishing runner or a fierce tackler would wear, and so while it’s on his chest, even at QB, that’s how he plays.

Last season, per The Athletic, Bachmeier was the only college quarterback who played at least 150 snaps who wore a number greater than 19.

And even as a true freshman in college football, Bachmeier ran right into contact like a dude wearing the number 47.

Is Bear Bachmeier’s Name Really Bear?

Bear Bachmeier’s name stems from the fact that his brother’s nickname is Tiger, but there’s a key difference between the bros — because yes, Bear is really the name of the BYU QB.

“Tiger’s real name is James,” Bear explained heading into his freshman season. “Tiger is the fourth. James Bachmeier I is my dad’s grandpa and he was a fighter pilot, he smoked those unfiltered Camels. When my dad was growing up, James I would always tell my dad, ‘Get over here Tiger,’ and my dad always thought that was cool so he named James IV Tiger and then he said ‘The best one’s gotta be named Bear.”

There is no nickname involved with Bear Bachmeier. That’s his real name.

Bear Bachmeier’s Brother Tiger

James IV “Tiger” Bachmeier wasn’t originally at BYU to start his college career.

He transferred in 2025 from Stanford to play with his little brother.

Their older brother Hank was a college quarterback at Boise State, Louisiana Tech and Wake Forest.

Football sure runs in the Bachmeier blood.