Why Taysom Hill is on College Gameday After BYU, Saints Careers

Taysom Hill is one of the most unique players in the recent history of football.

That’s as good a reason as any to appreciate the fact that he’s appearing on College Gameday on Saturday.

Taysom Hill is appearing on College Gameday today — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 17, 2026

There are obviously more reasons for Hill to be on the popular ESPN pregame show than just his talent, though.

He’s got a big connection that will shine through on Saturday.

Why is Taysom Hill on College Gameday?

Taysom Hill is on College Gameday because of his college football career at BYU.

The Cougars are playing a huge game on Saturday. They take on Notre Dame in a clash of top-10 teams. It’s the kind of game that, if won by BYU, can push the Cougars toward the College Football Playoff.

BYU is led by a physically impressive sophomore quarterback named Bear Bachmeier. Hill surely is a big fan of him.

Taysom Hill BYU Career

Hill spent five seasons at BYU and was a full-time player for two of those years as he also battled some injuries.

In the 2013 season, he completed 53.9% of his passes for 2,938 yards with 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also ran 246 times for a whopping 1,344 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Then back at full strength in 2016, Hill completed 59.7% of his passes for 2,323 yards with 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also ran 137 times for 603 yards and eight touchdowns.

While Hill would go on to catch some passes in the NFL, he never had a reception in college. He did attempt three punts, though.

Is Taysom Hill Still Playing in NFL?

Hill is not currently on an NFL roster. He’s a free agent.

He has yet to announce a retirement, but it’s not clear if he’s in active pursuit of a new contract.

He spent his entire nine-year NFL career thus far with the New Orleans Saints, and he’s now 36 years old.

Hill put together a combination of statistics across passing, rushing and receiving that no other player has ever done in the NFL.

It might be hard for Hill to get a new chance now, though, because bringing him aboard requires a team to come up with a specific plan to use him. He’s so versatile, but his best usage is to do a little bit of everything — and if a team doesn’t want to design a Hill-specific package, then they probably won’t have interest in bringing him aboard.

For now, Hill will get his chance in the spotlight on College Gameday while the football world waits to see if he has any more left to give on the gridiron.