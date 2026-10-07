BYU Receives Crushing Update on Star Running Back LJ Martin

The #8 BYU Cougars are attempting to reach their first College Football Playoff in 2026.

The Cougars are now 4-0 and 2-0 in Big 12 play, pushing them towards making this goal a reality.

Unfortunately, there is a major roadblock in the way now – in the form of a recent injury.

Read more about the crushing news below.

BYU Dealing With Major Injury Blow

ESPN insider Pete Thamel was the first to break news that star tailback LJ Martin is out for at least one month. This comes in light of the fourth-year BYU star suffering a lower-body injury against TCU last Saturday.

The injury is a crucial blow for the Cougars, who depend on his explosive production. The El Paso, Texas native is averaging 7.8 yards per carry through three full games. He went into the week as a serious contender to win Big 12 Player of the Year yet again, but this complicates that pursuit.

It also complicates BYU’s efforts to win a first-ever Big 12 title.

How Do Cougars Rebound From Martin Loss?

The Brigham Young offense is facing a major test over the next several weeks without Martin.

Second-year quarterback Bear Bachmeier will face numerous tests in particular. While the quarterback is making a leap into stardom, there are complications that arise when the star running back isn’t able to suit up.

The Cougars’ schedule doesn’t do any favors over the next month either. BYU is taking on Notre Dame, Arizona State, and bitter rival Utah during this time. Each of these opponents pose their own sets of challenges, with Bachmeier needing to manage more responsibilities on his own.

The Cougars are facing a short turnaround this week as well. Iowa State is heading to Provo to play BYU on Friday, Oct. 9.