BYU Legend Tyler Allgeier Gets Major Opportunity With Cardinals in Week 6

The #8 BYU Cougars are heading into a massive matchup against #2 Notre Dame on Saturday night.

One of the most significant weekends in recent memory for the Cougars is becoming even more massive.

This comes in the form of alum and program legend Tyler Allgeier.

Read more on the massive opportunity the now-NFL back is going to receive this weekend below.

BYU Legend Allgeier Likely to Receive NFL Start

The Cougar fanbase is receiving another reason to cheer on Sunday following a major challenge on Saturday.

The Arizona Cardinals will be without starting RB Jeremiyah Love against the Los Angeles Rams in week six. This might end up being a short-term injury, but it also means that Allgeier will receive the start this week.

Allgeier, 26, is largely serving as a backup back in the league, something he has been since the 2023 season. This is a major chance for the BUY legend to make a statement for himself, as well as the program.

In the meantime, the Cougars and head coach Kalani Sitake are seeking their first berth in the College Football Playoff. This sets the stage for one of the biggest weekends in Provo, Utah in recent memory.

Revisiting Allgeier’s Career With Cougars

The fifth-year NFL standout began his career with BYU as a walk-on in 2018. The California native was a two-star recruit that worked a job at Walmart to help pay for tuition to school.

He didn’t play much across his first two seasons in Provo – at running back at least. Allgeier made a brief transition to linebacker in 2019, but quickly became one of the most productive backs in recent memory for the program.

Allgeier’s final two seasons with the Cougars yielded 36 rushing touchdowns, 2,736 rushing yards, and an average of over six yards per rush.

Signature performances include a 266-yard, five touchdown performance against Virginia in 2021. One of the most iconic plays in the history of BYU football was via Allgeier as well. In September 2021, the Cougars were in a tight battle against Arizona State. Quarterback Jaren Hall threw a costly interception to ASU linebacker Merlin Robertson.

Allgeier chased Robertson roughly 60 yards down the sideline, ultimately forcing a fumble that Hall was able to recover. This turned a disastrous sequence into one that ultimately held BYU in control of the game.

The 2021 season didn’t yield the results the Cougars were looking for. However, the 2020 season was a historic one for the program, and Allgeier put his years of hard work together to produce a historic individual season.

The running back is a symbol of grit, determination, and being unafraid to play with physicality. Since then, the Cougars have built off the foundation players such as Allgeier have laid.

An example of this is All-American contending back LJ Martin, as well as former walk-on quarterback Bear Bachmeier. BYU seems to be in the ring to contend in the long-term, now as members of the Big 12.