It’s that time of year when college football players take the spotlight for their potential to transfer.

Nowhere is that spotlight bigger than at the quarterback position, and few names will be more highly regarded if they choose to enter the portal than Cal QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.

The Golden Bears closed their season on Saturday against Pitt, and it brought an end to a bizarre sophomore season for JKS in which he and his team took a major step back from what had been so promising a year ago with the lefty as a true freshman.

For weeks now, Sagapolutele has been named by analysts as a transfer candidate, but the truth is that his future plans will rest in his hands alone.

While there are plenty of reasons to believe he will transfer, Sagapolutele still has to officially make that call.

He was asked about his future after Saturday’s game, and he gave a bit of a basic answer.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele on Future

Sagapolutele was asked if he expects to be at Cal next season, and he didn’t give a ton away.

“I’m just focused on getting ready for the next season,” he said. “I’m just grateful that I was able to send the seniors off right. We put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this year.”

That’s a very quarterback-style answer, and he does have a point — Cal finished on a high note with a 41-17 win on Saturday.

That’s the kind of game that could provide a springboard for a program if it can keep its players around — but that’s not a given at all for the Golden Bears.

All eyes will be on Sagapolutele.

Transfer QB Outlook

It could be a good offseason to be a transfer quarterback.

The expectation is that a lot of big-name programs will be going after QBs in the portal, but there may not be enough high-end quarterbacks in the portal to match the demand.

Sagapolutele would almost certainly land at a high-end program for a lot of money. Without even considering how he feels about Cal, that could be a tough situation to pass up.

His sophomore slump will bring pause to some, but there’s still enough obvious potential with Sagapolutele to figure that in this particular quarterback market, he’d be a huge get for another program if he does decide to transfer.