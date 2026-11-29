The honeymoon period for Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer is officially over.

Following Alabama’s disappointing loss to the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl on Saturday, DeBoer finds himself at a crossroads that could define his Alabama coaching career.

Three seasons into his tenure in Tuscaloosa, there are legitimate concerns about the direction of the football program, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

While there is still reason to believe DeBoer can achieve long-term success at Alabama, his willingness to make difficult decisions this offseason could ultimately determine his future with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama’s Recurring Offensive Issues Fall on Kalen DeBoer

When Alabama hired DeBoer to replace legendary head coach Nick Saban in January 2024, the expectation was that the Crimson Tide would consistently feature one of the most explosive and efficient offenses in college football.

Instead, offensive inconsistency has become one of the defining characteristics of DeBoer’s tenure.

There have certainly been moments when Alabama’s offense has looked capable of competing with anyone in the country. However, those performances have too often been overshadowed by questionable play-calling, a lack of rhythm, and an inability to make necessary in-game adjustments. And maybe, most importantly, DeBoer’s Alabama lacks a true identity.

Execution is undoubtedly part of the equation. However, when similar issues repeatedly surface over multiple seasons, accountability must eventually extend beyond the players on the field.

At some point, recurring problems become a reflection of the coaching staff rather than isolated instances of poor execution.

That is where DeBoer finds himself at this exact moment.

Kalen DeBoer Must Make Difficult Decision Regarding Ryan Grubb

Perhaps the most significant decision facing DeBoer this offseason involves offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

Given their history together and the offensive success they enjoyed at Washington, moving on from Grubb would understandably be a difficult personal and professional decision for DeBoer.

However, the responsibility of leading one of college football’s premier programs requires separating personal relationships from professional obligations.

It is becoming increasingly difficult to justify maintaining the current offensive structure when many of the same concerns continue to surface.

With an even more challenging schedule awaiting Alabama in 2027, simply hoping for better execution and improved results is a considerable gamble.

A change at offensive coordinator would not guarantee immediate success, but maintaining the status quo could prove far more costly for DeBoer.

Kalen DeBoer’s Future at Alabama Could Be Determined This Offseason

DeBoer has proven throughout his coaching career that he is capable of winning at a high level. His accomplishments before arriving in Tuscaloosa were not accidental, and there is still a path toward sustained success at Alabama.

But being a successful head coach requires more than developing a productive offensive system. It also requires recognizing when something is no longer working and having the conviction to make necessary changes.

The Iron Bowl loss should serve as a turning point for DeBoer and the Alabama football program.

The question is no longer whether Alabama needs to make changes. It is whether DeBoer is willing to make the changes necessary to position the Crimson Tide for sustained success.

Ultimately, how DeBoer responds to the adversity facing his program could go a long way toward determining how much longer he remains its head coach.