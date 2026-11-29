Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer knew what was on the line in Saturday’s Iron Bowl.

Already out of the SEC Championship Game, the No. 6 Crimson Tide just needed to take care of business at home to keep their College Football Playoff hopes intact.

Instead, Auburn came into Bryant-Denny Stadium as a 14 1/2-point underdog and walked out with a 30-23 win — its first victory in Tuscaloosa since Cam Newton led the Tigers past Alabama in 2010.

The loss dropped Alabama to 9-3, and it probably knocked the Crimson Tide out of the playoff. However, the KAlen DeBoer stat making the rounds afterward might sting even more.

Kalen DeBoer Eclipses Nick Saban – And Not in a Good Way

Saturday’s defeat was Alabama’s third of the season.

The first two came against Georgia and Tennessee in back-to-back weeks in October. That means DeBoer has lost at least three games in every one of his three seasons in Tuscaloosa. And it didn’t take long for someone to point out how that compares to his predecessor.

“WILD BUT TRUE 🤯 Kalen DeBoer has more 3+ loss seasons in his first THREE years at Alabama than Nick Saban had in 17 years,” Novig posted on X.

The numbers check out. DeBoer went 9-4 in his 2024 debut and 11-4 in 2025, and he now sits at 9-3 with the postseason still to play. Saban lost three or more games just twice in 17 seasons: a 7-6 debut in 2007 and a 10-3 finish in 2010.

That wasn’t the only ugly comparison either.

“Kalen DeBoer has officially eclipsed the number of unranked losses (5) he’s had while at Alabama compared to his predecessor (4),” Roll Tide Rewind posted. “It took Saban 15 years to do that, and three of those four were in his first season. DeBoer has passed him in 3 years.”

Auburn joins Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, and Michigan in 2024 and Florida State in 2025 on that list. And the stat from ESPN might be the most damning of all.

“Alabama’s loss to Auburn is its 1st home loss to an unranked team since losing 21-14 to Louisiana-Monroe in 2007🤯🤯,” ESPN Insights posted. “That was Nick Saban’s 1st season at Alabama and the Tide had won 91 straight such games 😲”

Alabama Fans Are Running Out of Patience With Kalen DeBoer

Alabama’s mistakes caught up with it again on Saturday.

A strip-sack of quarterback Keelon Russell in the fourth quarter set up Byrum Brown’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Arlis Boardingham, which put Auburn ahead 30-23 for good.

Penalties hurt just as much. Alabama had back-to-back first-quarter drives stall inside the Auburn 5-yard line because of false starts, and it settled for a field goal.

“We killed ourselves inside the one,” DeBoer said after the game, adding that the penalties “put us in spots where you don’t have the continuity, and play-calling gets a little harder.”

Many Alabama fans weren’t interested in explanations.

“I think it’s time to part ways with Kalen DeBoer and let him explore other opportunities,” one fan wrote.

“This team does not deserve to be in the playoffs. Fire Kalen Deboer. This is beyond embarrassing,” another added.

“To me this season for Kalen was make or break and we basically just broke,” a third fan posted.

“If Kalen DeBoer is unwilling to fire his pal Ryan Grubb, then fire Kalen too,” another user replied, taking aim at the offensive coordinator.

Of course, moving on from DeBoer wouldn’t come cheap. Alabama gave him a new seven-year contract this past spring that pays $12.5 million per season.