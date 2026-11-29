The Syracuse Orange went out with a whimper on their 2026 season.

They scored the first touchdown on Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome, but it was all Notre Dame from there in a painful blowout loss to end SU’s season with a 5-7 record and no spot in a bowl game.

It was yet another injury-plagued campaign at the quarterback position for Syracuse, which couldn’t keep Steve Angeli on the field and could hardly produce anything without him.

And it’s also the kind of year that creates questions: What does this program look like going forward with Fran Brown as its head coach? Or would they consider moving on from Brown?

Those are big questions without easy answers, but Brown did get a chance to speak about his future after the game. And he didn’t hold back.

Fran Brown Sends Strong Message

Brown was essentially asked, during his postgame press conference on Saturday, to evaluate himself, and he gave a long thoughtful answer.

It included this:

“They’ve got decisions that they have to make. I want to be here. I want to be the next head coach. In the same sense, I know that they have decisions and things that they have to do. I can recruit too, though, right? I think a lot of players came to play for me. That’s something else that you’ve got to look at. I’m not trying to threaten anybody or anything, but if you try to tell me to leave, just being honest with you, everybody else will probably follow.”

Brown may not mean it as a “threat,” but it’s certainly blunt and to the point.

And he’s pretty much on the nose — Syracuse’s decision about Brown’s future likely comes down in large part to how much the roster would be depleted if they chose to move on.

Roster Questions

Syracuse may or may not stick with QB Steve Angeli this offseason, but two players that Brown recruited would be especially huge losses: Calvin Russell and Demetres Samuel.

The freshman WR and sophomore CB (and potential two-way player) both were huge gets in recruiting for Brown, and it’s hard to imagine they’d stay if Brown didn’t.

Sure, Syracuse could potentially bring in a new coach who brings great players with him. But the thought of losing guys like Russell and Samuel certainly gives potential pause to any decisions about Brown.