The Alabama Crimson Tide have plenty of questions to answer following their 30-23 loss to the Auburn Tigers, but head coach Kalen DeBoer might have raised the biggest one himself. After watching Alabama struggle in one of the most important games on its schedule, DeBoer admitted his team wasn’t ready to play.

That’s a difficult statement for Alabama fans to hear, especially considering the significance of the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide entered Saturday with College Football Playoff aspirations, an opportunity to beat their biggest rival and every reason to deliver one of their best performances of the season.

Instead, Alabama fell behind early and couldn’t finish the job despite battling back into the game. DeBoer didn’t shy away from responsibility when discussing what went wrong.

“It all starts with me, and obviously we were not ready to play,” DeBoer said. “We started slow and didn’t finish the way we needed to. Gotta do the things it takes as a team to win a football game like this.”

Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Admission Raises Serious Questions

There is a difference between losing a rivalry game and admitting your team wasn’t prepared for it. Auburn deserves credit for taking advantage of its opportunities, but Alabama’s slow start created problems that could have been avoided with better execution.

The Crimson Tide fell behind 14-0 before finding their rhythm offensively. Although Alabama eventually responded, the early deficit forced DeBoer’s team to spend valuable energy climbing back into a game it had every reason to be ready for.

That’s what makes his comments so frustrating. Alabama didn’t need additional motivation to face Auburn, and the importance of the matchup certainly wasn’t a secret.

Alabama Fans Deserve More Than Accountability

DeBoer accepting responsibility is important, but Alabama fans aren’t necessarily looking for another explanation. They want to see a team that consistently looks prepared, plays disciplined football and delivers when the pressure is highest.

The Crimson Tide showed enough fight to make Saturday competitive, which makes the missed opportunities even harder to accept. Alabama had chances to change the outcome, but the mistakes continued when execution mattered most.

For DeBoer, the challenge now goes beyond acknowledging what happened. He must determine why Alabama started slowly and what needs to change before another important matchup arrives.

Nobody expects the Crimson Tide to win every game, but preparation should never become a question in the Iron Bowl. When the head coach admits his team wasn’t ready, that deserves attention.

DeBoer took the blame. Now Alabama fans will be watching to see what he does about it. Credit to him for taking accountability, but it’s not great for Tide fans to hear.